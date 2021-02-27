I
t is not unusual for sportsmen to rise before the sun. They follow the wisdom of that old saying “the early bird catches the worm.”
Randin Olson is one of those early risers. His day starts as early as 3:30 a.m.
If you asked the owner of Lock Jaw Guide Service for his version of that old saying it would go a little different. He would tell you “the early bird catches the fish.”
By his reckoning, the Ottertail businessman is on the water about 350 days out of the year.
Has he grown gills yet?
“I should probably check,” Olson laughed.
Olson made guiding his full-time business two years ago.
Prior to that, he split his time between guiding and a heating and air conditioning business for six years. The day finally came when the man who fished more than 200 of Otter Tail County’s lakes took the plunge.
“I got busier and I kind of just took stock of what I wanted to do,” Olson said. “I got to the crossroads where I either had to keep going small time and part time or pick it up and put all my efforts into going full time.”
Like his fellow guides, Olson’s job is about accuracy and speed. He first has to get his clients on a lake where the fish are biting and then get them on top of those fish pronto with the right bait or tackle.
“When I first got into it I was excited because I got to meet new people and I was constantly on the lake so I was constantly learning more about the lakes and the fish,” Olson said. “The more it has progressed I have really come to really enjoy the teaching part of it.”
Olson tries to stay around Otter Tail County and with 1,100 lakes to choose from that does not present him with much of a problem. Yet he will venture into conifer country as well.
“A few of the muskie trips we do we’ll venture out of Otter Tail County,” Olson said. “We’ll get up around Park Rapids and Leech Lake, areas like that just because of the numbers of fish up there.”
For all the contacts he’s made with other anglers Olson has never met the person who knows every single thing there is to know about the sport.
“Whether people are first-time anglers or they have fished their whole life we can always learn something from fishing. You never figure it all out. I love the teaching part, I love the puzzle of it and it’s just a lot of fun.”
There is an aspect to guiding that all anglers know. It might be the greatest contribution a sport can give to someone.
Olson knows the people he fishes with as clients but many times on lakes in all kinds of weather he has found out much more about them.
“You get people in a boat and it’s kind of just you and them and you start getting all these stories coming out,” Olson said. “In a way therapist is a strong word but you kind of are, instead of a couch they are in a boat.”
Olson gives many fishing tips.
“The number one thing that separates a guide from a weekend angler would be time on the water.
The knowledge, the spot, all that comes from time on the water,” Olson said. “You pick up on all that as you go. The more time you are out there the better fisherman you get to be.”
But the biggest thing that Olson sees in anglers is how many lack the basics of fishing.
“That is a big thing that I get to teach a lot of,” Olson said. “The basic understanding of fish nature.”
It is not that hard to catch fish if you follow the right scent.
“Fish follow food, if you want to find the fish, follow food and there will be fish around,” Olson said. “When you go out fishing you are hunting the food more than the fish. A lot of times that is all it takes — just find the food.”
It is no secret that walleye like to chase shiner minnows. Sunfish and crappies like bugs and plankton that grow in the lakes.
Olson is not fussy about what kind of fish he will chase, he likes chasing them all, but if there is one he gets a special kick out of it is muskellunge.
The huge predator fish has a reputation for being hard to hook.
“That is part of it. You spend hours and hours chasing them and when you get one it’s comparable to deer hunting.”
Olson has found that a 40-inch muskie is on the small side.
There is a lot of research that goes into guiding.
“A lot of my time not on the lake is spent looking at stocking surveys and netting surveys and trying to figure out where I can get on the next hot bite before anyone else does,” Olson said. “There is a lot of time spent researching and looking around.”
Does Olson have a No. 1 lake?
“I have put a lot of time into Otter Tail. I would say it is increasingly becoming one of my favorites because of the complexity out there,” Olson said. “It doesn’t seem the fish are in the same spot more than once so it’s constantly a new puzzle and I enjoy that part of it.”
Olson has been fishing more with artificial baits in the last couple years and he has been having good luck.
“There is definitely a trick to working them, you can’t work them like live bait at all and once you figure out how to work the bait your catch goes up quite a bit,” Olson said.
The average size of one of Olson’s parties is 2-3.
“I rent out Ice Castles and do portable trips in the winter and then do the fullyguided trips in the boat in the summer,” Olson said.
Olson owns four Ice Castles and while he will cut the holes and provide a warm house for his winter clients the rest is up to them.
“They are ready to fish in when you show up,” Olson said.
Once the winter season is over Olson starts preparing for the summer season — checking tackle and rods, cleaning up his boat.
COVID-19 has been a heavy burden for many businesses but Olson’s is not one of them. He likes the upsurge in fishing that the pandemic has sparked.
