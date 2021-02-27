As technology evolves so too does the media it encompasses, from video killing the radio star to streaming services killing the video store, the ebbs and flows aren’t always finite. Especially in the case of radio which has seen many iterations.
In the ‘30s and ‘40s for those who could afford one, radios were typically the entertainment hub for families — much like television later — something they would gather around to hear scripted stories following the adventures of “Little Orphan Annie,” and “The Lone Ranger,” eventually leading to news updates while World War II was raging, what history buff doesn’t appreciate then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s fireside chats?
Now, in the 21st century after a few facelifts and incarnations, the long-story talk-radio format pioneered in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s has given rise to the future form of radio — the podcast. Gone are the days when radio stations could flex control over who deserved to host a talk show of their own, today anyone with a smartphone can download an app and start creating a podcast within minutes for an audience to consume.
Riding the cusp of this popular and reemerged version of an old platform are two people living in Fergus Falls co-hosts Tami Vigesaa and Mike Thorson with their podcast “Flyover Logic” which came to fruition out of the COVID-19 shutdown.
“Some people fixed up their houses, we built a podcast studio,” joked Thorson.
The two co-hosts who met around six or seven years ago during a get-together for friends quickly bonded over conversations concerning social issues often finding themselves at one end of the table away from the group debating. Then one fateful movie night for couples Vigesaa and Thorson planted the seeds for what would eventually take the form of their podcast.
“We sat up several hours talking about abortion and we had never had that conversation in our years of friendship and it was eye-opening, like, ‘Oh, I’ve never thought about that perspective,” Vigesaa said.
When the pandemic hit Thorson had an epiphany, “You, know we should just start a podcast,” he told Vigesaa.
Her response at the time was “yeah” and the two got to work the next day using an app and the internet.
For their first podcast, Vigesaa used her phone and Thorson an iPad and they both implemented some creative thinking using blanket forts at their own houses for sound quality. After seeing positive results from their first show both personally and publicly Thorson had enough confidence to convert the children’s playhouse in his back yard into a sound studio and to add the cherry on top Vigesaa employed her husband as their sound engineer.
“We just had so much fun to just be able to sit together and talk about stuff,” Thorson said. “If you look at any of our stuff Tami comes from the liberal end of the spectrum and I’m on the conservative end of the spectrum and to have some conversations where we can talk about stuff and learn more about where the other side is was very therapeutic in the middle of a lockdown.”
They also dubbed their podcast Flyover Logic.
“We talked about ‘How do you tie into the name something to communicate we’re rural, that people usually don’t pay much attention to us but here’s our voices, here’s our perspective from the rural Midwest?’ ” Vigesaa said about choosing the name for the podcast.
Some episodes Flyover Logic has produced out of more than 70 since its inception are: “Capital Under Siege Hot Take,” “Censorship. What it is, what it’s not and how should we use it,” and “Inauguration an End and a Beginning.”
“We really want to model that you can sit down and have a conversation that’s civil, that’s deep, and about really hard things,” Thorson said. “I think the greatest goal that we could have is if listening to our podcast helped inform people but also helped teach them how they can do this in their own lives because we desperately need to do that in this time, and so I think that’s really what we want to do.”
Vigesaa elaborated on Thorson’s thoughts, “Logistically other than the great mission that we have morally, we want to figure out how to increase listenership and grow our audience because we think what we’re doing is important.”
Flyover Logic typically records two times a week beginning with the first show they call “Headline Hotdish,” where the two hosts discuss four or five news headlines they picked from the week and put it through the lens of the two hosts’ rural perspective, one liberal-leaning and the other conservative. For their second show, they typically do a deep dive on a subject while attempting to flesh out all the intricacies and educate their audience.
Vigesaa a college sociology instructor and Thorson, the owner of Cornerstone Cabinets & Countertops, initially planned to only continue the podcast through the calendar year but say they’re still mapping out Flyover Logic’s next step.
With podcasts still in their infancy, the show’s two co-hosts are eager to see what the future will hold but one thing is for certain — one listen of Flyover Logic will leave a stayover in listeners’ thoughts for a long time.
The Flyover Logic podcast can be found on Anchor, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
