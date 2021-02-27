Over seven years ago, Brigitte Froslee of Vining was introduced to American Heritage Girls (AHG) when her mother started a troop with a few of her friends. Froslee invested herself in AHG, exploring her leadership abilities through various events and activities, such as camps and community service projects. Her largest undertaking, though, was the Stars & Stripes project.
American Heritage Girls is a Christian organization with the mission of building women of integrity through service to God, family, community and country. With encouragement from her mother and support from her family and friends, Froslee began pouring herself into her project. “Once I got started on it, I realized how much of a blessing it is to be doing work for the community through God,” Froslee said.
The Stars & Stripes project has the goal of blessing a community while developing skills in organization, communication and project, and time management within the participant. There are a number of requirements that must be met for this project but the most impressive may be that this large undertaking must be completed while the participant is a minor.
It took Froslee approximately one year to complete her Stars & Stripes project, most of which was spent coordinating, planning, and gaining approval from both St. Edward Church in Henning and the AHG national office.
“Creating my project was fun! Me and the other Stars & Stripes candidates and our moms/troop leaders met at the local gas station to discuss potential options. After a few days of careful consideration and open prayer I decided on getting a new outdoor altar for my church (St. Edward Catholic Church, Henning),” shared Froslee of her brainstorming procedure. Initially, she had hoped to demo the old altar, which was crumbling, and wanted to replace the crucifix as well, but it was determined that this would be better suited for another project as the timeline for her Stars & Stripes project didn’t allow for the extra work to be completed by its deadline. As luck would have it, Froslee’s brother was able to complete those tasks in his Eagle Scout project.
While St. Edward Church had an outdoor altar, its state of deterioration and the state of the grounds weren’t feasible for hosting outdoor Mass, so Froslee stepped in and got to work. The church had funds set aside for improvements to the grounds, which include a prayer garden, cemetery and lilac hedge. Those funds, along with additional fundraising, allowed Froslee to coordinate, supervise and participate in improving the grounds by doing extensive trimming of the lilac hedge, laying a new foundation for an altar, and having a new granite altar made and placed in a new location on the grounds. “The church rarely uses the outdoor altar for Mass, in part because of its condition and location. With the old altar crumbling apart, it just wasn't feasible to have Mass outside that often. But, now once the new outdoor altar arrives they will be able to better function, improve safety and increase reverence for outdoor Mass,” explained Froslee.
“Interestingly, my official approval to begin work came shortly after the initial COVID lockdowns. With projects outdoors, we were able to manage precautions. During the first months of the pandemic, we could not have any church services. The new altar will provide flexibility, as appropriate, should indoor limitations on religious services happen again,” Froslee said.
Upon completion of her project, which included an essay outlining the project itself, as well as critiquing her own project and time management skills, Froslee submitted her work for the Stars & Stripes Award consideration. “The Stars & Stripes recognition is awarded to girls who show an outstanding amount of leadership qualities while organizing and completing a task they set out to do for the community's benefit, while they are utilizing and growing in their Christian faith,” Froslee said.
Froslee’s efforts did not go unnoticed, as she was the 43rd Stars & Stripes Award winner in the state of Minnesota and the 654th national recipient in the 25 years AHG has been an organization.
“The significance of my project and AHG, to me, is big. AHG has shaped me into the woman I am today — confident, faithful, a leader and a follower. Over the many years I have been involved in AHG I have had several times in which my faith or my leadership abilities were tested, and AHG equipped me with the tools to overcome those moments and grow from challenges. My project has taught me so much about what it means to be a good leader, whether that is caring for other people as they work under/with you, or being a firm hand when it comes to delegation and follow through,” Froslee reflected on her experience as a whole.
Due to COVID-19, placement of the new altar was delayed, as the granite needed to be ordered from India and the shipping process was delayed. The altar will be placed on the foundation Froslee laid with the assistance of her team of volunteers on St. Edward Church’s grounds, providing the facility with a beautiful, functional space for outdoor Mass.
