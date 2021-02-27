When you find yourself serving 58,000 people in 62 townships across a county larger than the state of Rhode Island there is a certain wisdom to spreading yourself out.
That is what Otter Tail County (OTC) has been doing for nearly 30 years with their government services.
OTC’s county seat has been situated in Fergus Falls, a city in southwestern OTC, since 1872 but it was not until 1994 that the county commissioners deployed some of their county services to New York Mills — a community just short of an hour’s drive northeast of Fergus Falls. A person commuting to Fargo, North Dakota, can cover the distance between the two cities in roughly the same time for a county employee to reach New York Mills.
OTC is Minnesota’s seventh largest county if you are talking square miles of land. Add another 252 square miles of water and you come up with its true size of 2,225 square miles which makes it the largest in western Minnesota.
New York Mills does not measure its population in the thousands like Fergus Falls does but it is strategically located to host the eastern offices of OTC’s government. It lies along the busy U.S. Highway 10 corridor between Detroit Lakes and Wadena.
In election years like 2020 county auditor, Wayne Stein, has to wait for votes cast in eastern OTC to be brought to Fergus Falls from a relay point in Ottertail.
The New York Mills offices of OTC are situated in a former elementary school building at 118 N. Tousley Ave.
According to county officials there are roughly 28 full- and part-time employees at the New York Mills offices. Assessors, public health, human services, probation, veterans services personnel are housed in New York Mills along with a county sign shop, where signs are stored and made.
“This is a big county,” said public information officer Shannon Terry. “Many of the services that are provided in New York Mills, pre-COVID, are really hands-on. It is where you can talk about your benefits, about WIC and about some of those services that perhaps you might not want to or even be able to drive to Fergus for. It’s really nice to have the veterans service over there as well so veterans don’t have to drive.”
As large as OTC is, the state of Minnesota still calls the tune and in some cases it is not that handy for the county’s residents.
“For example, the driver’s license, we only have the equipment from the state for one station so that has to be in Fergus. We can’t even have two stations in Fergus, we only have one,” Terry said.
The size of Otter Tail County presents other challenges as well. Terry said Department of Public Health director Jody Lien has her office in the GSC (Government Services Center) in Fergus Falls but Lien and her supervisors in public health have contact with New York Mills. “There are real efforts from all departments so there isn’t that disconnect just because they are in another building,” Terry said. “We have other departments that have to be spread out as well just so we can provide services.”
The New York Mills facility also sports a courtroom and according to Terry before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Otter Tail Board of Commissioners would meet there once a year.
“If we also have an employee picnic they will have one in Fergus and they will have on in New York Mills as well.” Terry said.
Terry pointed out that in addition to the New York Mills offices the county has the courthouse, the 505 Building, the operations center and all the transfer stations and highway garages.
It cost the county $20,350 to maintain the New York Mills offices in 2019.
