4-H is a nationwide organization with a vision to nurture young people’s potential and empower future generations with the skills to lead for a lifetime. The organization utilizes research-based experience that encompasses mentorship, hands-on projects and meaningful leadership opportunities to result in success in all areas of life.
4-H is delivered through a community of more than 100 public universities with programs that provide youth experience, growth and learning by doing. 4-H traces its roots to a youth program founded in 1902, by A. B. Graham in Clark County, Ohio, finding a similar compliment in the after-school clubs and fairs started by T.A. Erickson of nearby Douglas County, Ohio.
Anna Thormodson is from the Asbhy-Dalton area and is a fourth-generation 4-H member; her grandfather operated a dairy farm and when they moved away from dairy cows the family became involved in beef cattle.
“I showed small dairy heifers and then beef cattle,” Thormodson explained, mentioning that a highlight of her time while in the organization was being recognized by winning the Grand Champion Senior Showmanship award.
“It’s one of the highest awards — it involves all the aspects involved in showing an animal,” Thormodson stated. “For me, to win that at the highest level, it was one of the greatest things. The judge had been watching me all day and he said I was there for everyone else as well. He could see my passion for it.”
Thormodson has been involved in 4-H from the very beginning, participating as a Cloverbud in the early years, a level for members in kindergarten through second grade. She says in total, she’s spent about 12 years in the organization.
Thormodson says she put some thought into pursuing agriculture after high school, although right now she finds herself working toward an associate’s degree in business.
Thormodson plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree eventually, but still finds passion and time for the people and animals she’s grown up with within 4-H: “I’ve gone back and helped my younger cousins and others in 4-H, and I’ve helped out on my grandpa’s farm with the hay harvest and moving cattle.”
“I would encourage any kid to join and I totally recommend 4-H,” Thormodson emphasizes. “Just give it a try.”
Logan Frigaard, another Dalton local that participated in 4-H, has been to 21 thresher shows. He explains that getting involved in the program was something his parents encouraged outside of school athletics.
“As I got older, we started doing a lot with pigs and my younger sister is still involved,” Frigaard said.
Frigaard is currently a senior at South Dakota State University pursuing an animal science major. He’s looking forward to working in the field of agricultural business and meat science, with the possibility of dealing in feed sales. He says he’s still involved in 4-H, helping out with pigs during the summer months.
“It was through 4-H that I realized my passion for livestock,” Frigaard notes. “I was senior, and thought about what I liked to do ... and that was being around pigs and livestock.”
Frigaard was his club’s secretary for about three years along with serving as a 4-H ambassador for the West Otter Tail County 4-H. He also continues to help with the 4-H youth, whether that be during the shows or at the various camps.
“I’d say it’s definitely something to get involved in, even if you don’t have animals,” Frigaard says. “People look at 4-H involvement very highly on a resume.”
Rachel Nelson got involved in 4-H through her mother and became quite involved through various leadership positions: "I was one of the older ones at Dane Prairie 4-H, and it taught me a lot about communication and leadership, including how to write. I got to do a lot of volunteer work and learned a lot about time management.”
Nelson describes 4-H as being a great way to find your creative side, along with how to be an honorable competitor through winning and losing.
Nelson plans to pursue a career as a detective at a homicide unit, and she says she likes to stay involved when she can: “Although I’m not moving into agriculture, I do like to attend meetings when I’m home,” Nelson says. While she was in 4-H, Nelson showed horses and sheep, taking the latter category four years in a row to state competitions.
“I’ve met a lot of lifelong friends in 4-H,” Nelson emphasizes. “You spend a lot of time together and you get really close.”
An organization of positive change and a place where the younger generation can find encouragement; through 4-H's vast network of programs and initiatives, nearly six million kids and teens have taken on critical societal issues that are making tomorrow a brighter place.