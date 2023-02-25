Camp experiences for youths of all ages are beneficial in a myriad of ways. Camps, no matter the scope, theme or location, serve to encourage and foster socializing and friendship-building, often resulting in increased exercise for both the mind and body. Personal growth, learning and development are all positive things that camps can nurture, and as experiences and themes vary widely, there’s certainly something out there for everyone, no matter where interests or passions lie.
Space camp
Claire Duffy has been interested in space since she was a toddler and first visited a space camp held at the Minnesota Science Museum when she was in kindergarten. When she found out about the incredible space camp experience hosted by the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala., her mom, Sarah, made a deal.
“We had an agreement that once she turned 10, she could go, but then (COVID-19) delayed it," Sarah explained. "Essentially it’s a week-long opportunity to be hands-on with simulators, engineering challenges and working on projects and challenges both individually and as part of a team.”
The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is a Smithsonian affiliate and home to the Space Camp family of programs. The center has on display the Apollo 16 capsule, the National Historic Landmark Saturn V rocket and a slew of other world-class traveling exhibits. USSRC is the Official Visitor Center for the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center and a showcase for national defense technologies developed at the U.S. Army’s Redstone Arsenal.
The program is specifically designed for trainees who have a passion for space exploration and the educational camp program Claire participated in promoted science, technology, engineering and math, while training attending students with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving.
Sarah explained that in 2022, Claire participated in a Mission to Mars project, and throughout the training they went to lectures to learn about new initiatives and science.
The camp uses astronaut training techniques to engage trainees in real-world applications of STEM subjects and students sleep in quarters designed to resemble the ISS and train in simulators like those used by NASA.
Claire spent a week training with a team that flew a simulated space mission to the International Space Station, the moon or Mars. The crew participated in experiments and successfully completed an extra-vehicular activity, or spacewalk. Claire and crew returned to Earth in time to graduate with honors.
Claire is not alone in her profound camp experience — almost 1 million trainees have graduated from a Space Camp program since its inception in 1982, including European Space Agency astronaut, Samantha Cristoforetti and NASA astronauts Dottie Metcalf-Lindenburger, Dr. Kate Rubins, Dr. Serena Auñón-Chancellor, Jasmin Moghbeli, Bob Hines and Christina Koch, who set the record for the longest duration space flight by a female. Children and teachers from all 50 states and almost 150 international locations have attended a Space Camp program.
Sarah notes that along with forming relationships with kids from all across the country, the camp has helped her daughter develop a clear picture of where she wants to go in the future: “Claire has always been strong in science and math. Her goal is to become an aerospace engineer, and although her aspirations don’t include going to space, she wants to study space and help people get there.”
Bible camp
Chloe Schindler has a unique perspective when it comes to camp experiences; from 2014-19, missing only one season in 2017, Schindler participated in Inspiration Point’s Christian Camp and Retreat Center, returning to serve as a counselor at the new Twin Oaks site in 2021, for multiple seasons as a counselor following the camps relocation from Spitzer Lake.
“Spitzer was a very special place, but Twin Oaks has a lot of beauty and potential,” Schindler explains. “It’s hard to leave a place that means a lot. My camper time is exclusively Lake Spitzer, and my time as a counselor has been exclusively at the new campground in Twin Oaks.”
Prior to 1961, The Church of the Lutheran Brethren held an annual summer camp at Lake Geneva in Alexandria, and as interest grew, many believed that the group should obtain their own camp where more opportunities could be offered and more youth could be reached. In August of 1960, a vote was taken to purchase a 23.2 acre peninsula on Spitzer Lake, and Mrs. Joan Watson generously gave a $5,000 gift toward the $6,000 purchase price of the property and future youth camp.
The camp was officially dedicated in 1963, and throughout the next three decades, many improvements were made to the property, enabling the camp to serve people year-round, thus launching a new era of ministry for the church.
Inspiration Point currently hosts more than 9,000 people each year for camps, retreats, reunions and special events. With 76 people serving on summer staff and 15 staff members working year-round, camp programs are frequent and well-attended.
“I was first introduced to inspiration point when we had family Christmas there,” Schindler explains. “A friend said I should try her camp, and we went together just before 7th grade, and that’s how I became involved.”
Schindler describes a typical schedule of a counselor as waking up earlier than the campers and then preparing the kids to get ready for the day. Age ranges differ depending on the schedule and time of year, with the youngest day campers being 1st and 2nd graders, the oldest being those in high school.
“On the weekends we have family camp — there’s something for everyone,” Schindler mentions. “On a typical day, I usually get up around 6:30 in the morning, and the day is very scheduled. Every night the counselors get a to-the-minute schedule, and in the morning we have a little huddle and introduce the day’s theme with a skit. Then it’s breakfast and then off to a prayer meeting.”
The community of counselors and campers then reunite for chapel time, songs and a message, then assemble for Bible study within their respective cabin groups.
“Then there’s lunch, with free time right after,” Schindler continues. “Counselors roam around during this time to spend time with the campers and get a chance to bond a little.”
Schindler explains that while the camp located at Spitzer Lake had wonderful activities and opportunities, the new Twin Oaks location will have a zip line along with a high ropes course beginning in the summer of 2023. There is also be a pool and small pond for recreation activities.
“The gift shop is a huge highlight, and we have a game room as well,” Schindler says. “Additionally, there’s a rock wall, playground, sandbox and volleyball court, along with tennis and basketball courts.” There are also racetracks for peddle carts and an extensive network of trails.
Five to eight kids are typically assigned to each counselor, and for smaller children, two counselors are assigned to the group.
“When I was younger, I don’t think I necessarily wanted to do it,” Schindler explains when asked about being a counselor. “After the training, I definitely wanted to. My older sister works at a different Christian camp, and she loves it. That definitely helped me make the decision.”
With so many moving parts to camp, Schindler touched on how you get to know more of the behind-the-scenes staff: “You meet all these different positions and it’s very cool, including the office staff, cooking staff and other vital roles that make the camp run.”
Schindler is currently at the U of M and studying neuroscience, completing her studies next May and confirming that she isn't quite sure what comes next.
“As for Inspiration Point, once I age out of summer staff I’d love to go for family camp and go out to visit. I think I’ll always have strong ties to the place and the people.”
From space camp to bible camp and all the other youth camps offered, they are certain to provide a setting for learning in a dynamic environment for children, no matter what the interest.