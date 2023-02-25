Much like firefighters and law enforcement officers, trained storm chasers head toward the danger while the general public runs away.
Eric Whitehill of Fargo is a storm chaser who frequently chases summer storms in Otter Tail County. He says it can be challenging at times. “With the trees and the lakes, it can make seeing the storms significantly harder,” he said, though since he spends quite a bit of time in OTC during the summer, he knows which roads he can travel that will give him the best visibility.
Whitehill started storm chasing armed with a laptop and camera. He often had to stop at a library to use their computers to map where he needed to drive. Today, he has access to high-speed satellite and cell tower internet which allows him to watch radar in his truck. He can even send video back to the television station he is employed at.
So far, Whitehill has had two chasing incidents where he was actually scared. One was an EF-5 tornado in Kansas — the first EF-5 recorded in the United States. The Greensburg tornado (2007) started as a little tornado and grew to a 1.7 mile wide monster. He and a partner were within a mile of the tornado and experienced the extreme winds and heavy lightning. Later, he saw the devastation caused. “The homes leveled to their foundations, seeing the cars in the second story of buildings which were still standing and the smell of insulation ... ” He says they are vivid memories to this day.
Another storm that he’ll always remember was in northeastern OTC in 2010. “That day, everything was spinning. I started off seeing the Bluffton/Almora tornado, which dissipated near Highway 10,” Whitehill said. After initially spotting the twister, he moved east to catch the next tornado in line and ended up in Wadena. “From there, I saw the tornado tear across the city and watched as it crossed Highway 10 right in front of me. I could see the debris getting tossed in the air and knew there would be significant damage,” he said, adding, “I could feel the tornado in my chest as it crossed Highway 10.” The damage in Wadena from the EF-4 tornado reminded him of the Greensburg tornado. One of his most vivid memories of the Wadena and Almora tornadoes was the drive home — how crystal clear the skies were.
During the summer, Whitehill looks at weather models just about every day to try to and figure out if a storm may form, and where. If promising, he’ll head out in either his Ford pickup or Jeep. Both vehicles have been slightly modified with such things as a laptop desk, ham radio mount and a larger power inverter. Nicer tires allow him to drive through mud on rural roads following a storm.
Whitehill feels that while a tornado can be very dangerous, the travel to get to a storm and return home is equally as dangerous with deer and bad drivers often present.
His advice to would-be storm chasers is to study up on meteorology and the basics of spotting storms.
In addition to professional storm chasers, OTC is blessed with a local ham radio club. The Lake Region Amateur Radio Club lists its home as Fergus Falls and Perham. There are 15 active members, according to club president Tom Nelson of Fergus Falls, who says members of the club help in spotting bad weather.
When the National Weather Service predicts severe weather, ham radio operators are looking for hail, winds over 58 miles per hour and, of course, tornados. But Nelson adds, “We are storm spotters, not chasers. We sit and watch.”
Nelson reflected on the day the club "earned their stripes," explaining first that the National Weather Service in Grand Forks has its radar facility in Mayville, 103 miles from Fergus Falls, as the crow flies. The Mayville radar can’t see below the clouds and can’t see a storm building until it reaches 8,000-10,000 feet. A couple years ago, a building storm was obvious south of Fergus Falls, but the weather service had no indication of trouble. One of the local amateur radio club members happened to view clouds to the south of Fergus Falls. “He saw a rapidly developing thunderstorm,” Nelson said. “He was watching it grow. He could see clouds billowing upward and continued to do so for a fairly long period of time. He then contacted the weather service.” The weather service radar beam is .5 degrees elevation. The weather service adjusted the beam to see the storm better. Not too long after that, the first reports of a tornado came in. That tornado struck the Ashby/Dalton area.
OTC has five repeater towers — automatic radio-relay stations located on a tall building or radio tower having limited range. Four of the area repeater towers are active. Two are in Fergus Falls, one is in Perham and the other, located near Underwood, is the main repeater.
When a possible bad storm is seen, ham operators can call the weather service on a cell phone or connect using a computer. Even then, there can be glitches where the reporter can’t get through to warn anyone of the impending weather.
The club is looking into the possibility of putting another antenna on the Underwood tower that sends texts by radio. It’s called APRS, or amateur packet reporting service. That new antenna would allow communication between Alexandria and Moorhead, since a Barnesville tower that was previously used is no longer available.
Nelson says the Lake Region Amateur Radio Club is undergoing a reformation. “There’s far too much white hair in the club, with experience.” Nelson says the club wants to bring in some younger members who they’ll help get licensed.
Though the weather is unpredictable, this is certain: ham radio is still a thing.
Additional information on the Lake Region Amateur Radio Club is available by emailing K0QIK@proton.me.