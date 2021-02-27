No one knows for sure when the tale of the Vergas Hairy Man first began, but his folklore status grew in the late ’60s and early ’70s, and became cemented in the subsequent decades, particularly when the Syfy channel came to record an episode of Haunted Highway in 2012 that focused on the Hairy Man.
Cheryl Hanson, who grew up in Vergas and continues to live there, serving on the Vergas Long Lake Trail Committee, encountered the Hairy Man in the late ‘60s. She’s told the story before, to the Syfy crew and a number of newspapers and podcasters who come to investigate the legend, about snowmobiling with her cousin in what is considered the Klondike area between Vergas and Pelican Rapids. “We were on snowmobiles and we came across a small, abandoned little house,” she says. “We kept going around and around this run down and falling down building, and then all of a sudden this larger than life, to us anyway, as young adults, (thing) came running at us, completely full of hair, I remember barefoot, I remember very, very large, carrying a hatchet, chasing us.”
Although Hanson and her cousin immediately returned to town to tell their parents, heavy snowfall prevented them from being able to find footprints. “You see pictures of Sasquatches today, that’s what it reminded me of,” she says.
She hadn’t heard of the Hairy Man before that day, but soon other Vergas residents reported seeing him in the same area. “This was the time before it was developed back there, too, it was a real narrow, winding, gravel road that had high, steep banks on each side and low-hanging trees,” Hanson says. “I always remember the story from Kenny Zitzow, he drove in there and came back into town and people were like, ‘What happened?’ There were scratches on his car, you could tell where someone had jumped on it from one of these high banks. There were different people that had different sightings at different times that were all back in that area.”
Years later, the sightings moved from the Klondike area to an area known as the Vergas Trails. “That’s a different area back by North Central Camp Cherith, kind of in the Lake Five, Lake Seven area, those were different sightings than the early ‘70s ones,” Hanson says.
Today, Hanson says she doesn’t believe that she truly saw a Sasquatch type beast. “The way that I was able to rationalize it then is that property, the woods and the Klondike area back there, at one time was owned by a family and then it started getting sold off, and then I always kind of put it down to, well, maybe it was this old guy, maybe got senile and was just trying to scare people away,” she says.
Shelley Bunkowske, a civics teacher at Perham High School who grew up in Vergas, says, “There are some people out there, I’m sure, that have got Hairy Man stories, but they’re all stories. It’s sort of like Paul Bunyan.”
As a resident of Vergas, she’s familiar with the story of the Hairy Man, but she’s also had students do history projects on the legend. “I know my parent’s generation, my generation, my kids’ generation, generations after that, they’ve all gone out and looked for the Hairy Man,” she says.
“I’m a social studies teacher and when I look at legends or myths like that, I truly believe that maybe 100 years ago, or maybe more than 100 years ago, I should say, 150 years, there could have been a very, very large man that was not well kept, maybe long hair, bearded, it was a hermit that lived by himself out there, and he never came to town so nobody knew who he was,” Bunkowske says. “People saw him, called him the Hairy Man, and from there it’s like a fish story.”
Even today, she says there are teenagers in her class who say they’ve gone walking Vergas Trails looking for the Hairy Man. “It’s just the unknown. Am I going to be the one to see him and know what he’s about? I think that’s what it is, everyone wants to view him. But let’s face it, if he was even a yeti, don’t they die some time? I’m just saying, generation after generation go out and look,” she says. “And I (think), ‘Hm, I don’t think he procreated, because he was a hermit.’ It’s something unique to Vergas and the kids all talk, whether it’s the Perham schools, Pelican, Detroit Lakes, Frazee, they all go out and look for the Hairy Man.”
Melissa Hermes, education coordinator at Otter Tail County Historical Society, is working to keep the legend alive, although she doesn’t quite believe the myth herself. “There are people that insist it’s real, but it’s really Otter Tail County folklore,” Hermes says.
She teaches the tale of the Hairy Man to Tiger Cub Cub Scouts as part of the Tiger Tales elective adventure. “For the Tiger Cubs, which are first-graders, I have a little unit based on the Vergas Hairy Man. I tell them the story and they make their own little Hairy Man … they cut out and use glue to make him hairy (using) craft fur,” she says. They sing songs about the Hairy Man, too, and play a game of “duck, duck, hairy man.”
“Oftentimes, when I’m doing this, because parents have to come with their Tiger Cub, there’s someone who, their family member has seen it or they know this, or they’ve gone up there to find the Hairy Man, or whatever,” Hermes says.
Although Hanson has grown out of believing that what she saw was something supernatural, she still has fun with the myth itself. The Vergas Long Lake Trail Committee has started an annual fundraiser called the Vergas Hairy Man 5K. Hanson and her brothers now own the property near where she originally saw the Hairy Man and let people run through it for the fundraiser.
“One of the things we did was start the Hairy Man run, ‘I Outran the Hairy Man.’ On that same property that we own out there, that’s where people would start and then we’d have them run through the Klondike in the woods area just as it was getting dark and you’d have different people planted to kind of scare them,” she said. “It was just kind of a fun run, and we do still do that, we didn’t do it this year because of COVID.”
