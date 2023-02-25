The 2023 Daily Journal Media team. Front row, left to right: Karsyn Jacobs, Heather Kantrud, Dalonda Gray. Second row, left to right: Roger Haugen, Ken Anderson, Cody Fremont. Third row, left to right: James Allen, Ken Harty, Hannah Temple, Deanna Forkey. Back row, left to right: Corey Eggen, Carl Hauser, Jim Sturgeon.
The 2023 Daily Journal Media team. Front row, left to right: Karsyn Jacobs, Heather Kantrud, Dalonda Gray. Second row, left to right: Roger Haugen, Ken Anderson, Cody Fremont. Third row, left to right: James Allen, Ken Harty, Hannah Temple, Deanna Forkey. Back row, left to right: Corey Eggen, Carl Hauser, Jim Sturgeon.
Submitted | Sheila Borowski
Daily Journal Media Publisher Ken Harty leads the marketing staff in a team meeting.
Heather Kantrud stays busy in her upstairs office in the former Carnegie Library building.
A lot can change over the course of time, and 150 years provides for a lot of change — a lot of stories. In 2023, Daily Journal Media celebrates its sesquicentennial — 150 years of sharing Otter Tail County's news.
The first Fergus Falls Journal was printed on July 24, 1873. The first editions, printed on a hand press with hand set type, issued forth at a rate of five 2-page sheets per minute. Supplies arrived by stagecoach from Campbell. Editor Adinoram J. Underwood, veteran of the Civil War, had learned the printing trade in Ohio.
Encouraged to locate in Fergus Falls, Underwood printed the paper in his own home on East Lincoln Avenue, between Cascade and Whitford streets. The Underwoods continued to play a role in the newspaper’s success for three additional generations.
The Fergus Falls Journal expanded to a daily paper in 1883, and with a strategic downtown location, reporters saw and heard city news as it happened. People from all parts of the county stopped at the newspaper office to read pages posted in the front windows, chat and share information. The proximity to the train station ensured that editions traveled quickly to local towns like Pelican Rapids and Underwood — named for the newspaper publisher.
For decades, the newspaper covered every event of major significance in the city — the bidding and building process of the Fergus Falls State Hospital; debates over dry versus wet Fergus and prohibition with bootleggers and moonshine on trial; the 1919 cyclone and subsequent community comeback; election of the first woman mayor and city council member; the arrival of the First 85 in 1898; World Wars I and II, Korea and Vietnam; tragic fires of city blocks and the junior high school; controversial construction of the Fergus Falls Junior College — all guided by editors such as Elmer Adams, W.L. Robertson, Jim Gray and Marty Kohlmeyer.
In 1972, the Daily Journal moved into new headquarters on East Channing Avenue. In 1985, the publication was sold to Thomson Newspapers, being acquired by Boone Newspapers Inc. in 1993.
Wick Communications purchased the Fergus Falls Daily Journal from Boone Newspapers Inc. on July 1, 2019. After a visit to Fergus Falls by Wick Communications CEO, Francis Wick, and current Daily Journal Media publisher, Ken Harty.
Wick explained that the opportunity to lead the organization fit Wick Communications' model well and the profile of the community fit the organizational structure — longtime committed residents, county seat and a high quality of life.
Along with the purchase of the business, came a digital-first approach to sharing the news. This resulted in adding to the business name, resulting in the current name: Daily Journal Media.
By transitioning to a digital-first concept, articles became available to the public more immediately, resulting the number of days the newspaper printed from five to two, as digital news was collated into two editions.
The incorporation of a mobile application was also introduced, allowing the public to access news on-the-go from their mobile phone or tablet, with a privately moderated local social media platform, NABUR, being recently introduced and continually developed.
From printing presses to digital presence, a lot has certainly changed over the course of 150 years, especially considering that the year the first practical typewriter was invented was the year that the Fergus Falls Journal first made its appearance in Otter Tail County.
"It's a testament to a community and organization when any business can achieve 150 years of service," expressed Wick, adding, "the Fergus Falls Daily Journal is a special institution that has purpose planted in our constitution."
The First Amendment of the United States reads: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."
Protected by the First Amendment, local, rural news is certainly important.
"Rural newspapers provide a source of local news and information for communities that may not have access to other forms of local media," expressed Harty. "They cover stories and issues that are specific to the area they serve, such as agriculture, crime and local government. They also provide a platform for community members to voice their opinions and share their experiences. Additionally, they often play a vital role in promoting local businesses and events."
Though the business is changing considerably, there will always be a need for local journalism in keeping the community informed, maintaining a historical record of the county and leading where others are unable.
