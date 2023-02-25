A lot can change over the course of time, and 150 years provides for a lot of change — a lot of stories. In 2023, Daily Journal Media celebrates its sesquicentennial — 150 years of sharing Otter Tail County's news. 



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?