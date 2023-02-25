Spanning decades, school trips have been a major highlight of the educational experience for many students from Otter Tail County. School trips originating in the lakes area have spanned from coast to coast and, in some cases, large portions of the globe.
Using travel to enrich the lives of students also promotes a school — a mission that has been a constant throughout the history of Hillcrest Lutheran Academy in Fergus Falls, since the school’s founding in 1903.
In the beginning, Hillcrest students traveled to local churches to spread awareness of the school and the opportunities it presented, as well as spread the gospel, which remains the core mission.
According to Carrie Bjorndahl, alumni relations coordinator at HLA, over the years, countless alumni have shared that their decision to attend the academy was made while attending a concert performed by other students.
Hillcrest Lutheran Academy has a student body comprised of students from across the globe; so it only makes sense that various school trips have taken students to a wide range of locations: California, Maine, throughout the Midwest, Canada … The HLA choir has traveled to Norway, and mission trips have extended to the southern parts of the U.S. and beyond.
“I was fortunate to be able to take many school music trips from 1979-82,” stated Hillcrest alumnus, Paul Fylling, who travelled to Hawaii, Norway, across the United States and into parts of Canada — 10 trips in all. Fylling emphasized the importance for classmates and friends to enjoy each other’s company outside of the typical school setting, adding that as a student, “it was interesting getting to meet people of different cultures and nationalities. One of my favorite memories on a trip was in Norway. We got to go into a recording studio and go through the experience of making a record — fun stuff!”
According to David Strom, a former choir director with Hillcrest who ventured out on trips nearly annually, the trips taught many skills that students may not have had the opportunity to learn in the classroom — flexibility, humility and interpersonal relations. Strom identified that there is nothing that can quite test relationships and people skills like hours upon days spent on a bus together.
Joyce Aune, a Hillcrest alumna from the class of 1954, shared that the buses that they traveled on in the early 1950s were not necessarily mechanically sound. One mishap resulted in the choir running incredibly behind schedule on their trip, but also created some of her most fond memories. The bus at the time, fondly named the “Blue Jet” had broken down and the choir ended up driving through the night to make their scheduled performance. This new trip itinerary, however, resulted in members of the choir having the opportunity to sing “America the Beautiful” at sunrise in the Rocky Mountains — a memory that, for Aune, remains powerful to this day.
On most trips, students from Hillcrest stay with host families, which provides a unique lodging opportunity for students to experience cultures that they may never otherwise encounter. David Jensen, an HLA alumnus who remains a resident of the area, shared that the travel he experienced, in which he stayed with local host families, provided a much richer and more immersive experience than the one he would have had if he had stayed in a hotel, solidifying that these trips provide an opportunity for cultural study that is unmatched in the classroom, especially for those students who have barely set foot outside of Minnesota.
The Fergus Falls School District also provides opportunities for their students to travel. According to Scott Kummrow, an ISD #544 band director, a trip is built into the music curriculum every two years. Kummrow has accompanied students on more than 10 trips spanning the entire country over the course of his career. Much like the feedback garnered from HLA’s trips, Kummrow expressed that the most important aspect, for students, is the exposure to things they may not experience in Fergus Falls, citing trips to professional theater productions, symphony concerns, art museums and important historical aspects of the country. Fergus Falls students are also presented, at times, with the opportunity to engage with top notch educators and clinicians in their given field.
On a personal note, Kummrow says that the most lasting memories of his school trip experiences, from an educator’s standpoint, is the impact he has seen it make on the students. He shared that it is often the students least excited by a particular stop that are most deeply affected. Kummrow has witnessed students gain a newfound appreciation for art, different music and even the cultural experiences of people outside of their own version of normal.
School trips are not limited to the musical fields of study. Educational trips have been embarked upon as well, with historical tours of Washington D.C. taking place on a regular basis.
Cohan Mannie participated in a Washington D.C. trip in June 2022, the summer before his freshman year in high school. Cohan shared that the trip was his first experience flying on an airplane — something he got to experience with his friends, and something he will remember forever.
Cohan’s mother, Paula Mannie, shared that while she didn’t have the opportunity to embark on a school trip as a student, she participated in a church mission trip to Juarez, Mexico, when she was Cohan’s age. “It is an experience I'll never forget and one I am so grateful for,” Paula reflected. “It definitely opened up my eyes as a 9th-grader and taught me to be thankful for the many blessings in my life.” When the opportunity for her son to participate in the Washington D.C. trip was presented, Paula and her husband, Clint, jumped at the opportunity. “This was such a great opportunity for my student to get out of the classroom and learn in a different way,” Paula concluded.
Mark Anderson, principal at Fergus Falls’ Kennedy Secondary School, explained the rationale of presenting school trips to its students well: “Many of our school trips are the culmination of a large unit or project which allows our students to connect what they learned in the classroom to real life experiences. Students and staff are able to develop additional relationships with our local community members as they interact with each other in a setting off our campus. Specifically for the high school, it offers our students the opportunity to see what is available to them after graduation as possible careers or service to their community. Depending on the class or group that experiences the trip, it may also be something we do not have on campus and allows our students access to it through the field trip either as part of the unit they are currently learning about. Any time we can have students experience what they have learned in a deeper real-world experience it allows for critical thinking and reflection when they come back allowing our teaching staff to see what students learned and how they benefited from the field trip.”
As demonstrated, many students will reflect back on their school trips and report the experiences as some of the most memorable parts of their time in school. Students and parents alike find value in traveling and experiencing different parts of the country and the world. A common theme amongst educators and students alike, is that if the opportunity to take a school trip presents itself, “take the trip!”