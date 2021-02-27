As we enter the third decade of the 21st century, technology is sure to continue evolving, requiring ever more hardware upgrades and a new vocabulary to go along with it. One new phrase you’ve probably already heard is 5G.
The G, in this case, stands for “generation,” as 5G is the fifth generation of wireless network technology — 1G for instance refers to the first generation of mobile phones, which used analog radio signals. In 2G, networks became digital, allowing for better service coverage and the
introduction of text messaging and picture messaging. Each generation introduced additional benefits and capabilities, such as the ability to provide internet access to laptops and other smartphones through personal hotspots, the ability to video conference or the ability to play online mobile games.
Megan Rupe, corporate marketing team lead for Verizon, says, “5G is faster and more supportive than 3G or 4G has been, so it’s similar to being hooked up to WiFi all the time — your download speeds will be faster, your communication will be crisper when you’re talking to somebody on the phone and just your overall user experience will be faster.”
Two of the primary benefits of 5G are its speed and ability to handle more connected devices.
Rupe says, “The buzzword behind it is called ‘latency,’ so it just keeps lowering the amount of latency and the lag time that you have. I don’t know if you remember way back when we had 3G, or even when 2G was first introduced, if you accidentally hit internet on your flip phone, how long it would take to load, that is the type of latency that we’re improving every time that we expand our network.”
The ability for 5G to handle more simultaneous connections is what’s currently being tested. “The ultrawide, you might see ‘5G UW,’ that is being piloted within major hub cities, they’re putting it where ... the worst capacity is,” she says. “So a good example of that is, if you’re ever at an airport or a sporting event ... when you would try to post something to Snapchat and it would just sit there and load and load and load — they’re intentionally testing everything in super-high capacity places like that to get their latency up to speed before going nationwide.”
What this means for consumers, aside from not having to stare at loading screens trying to check their email at a Twins game, is that connection to 5G can be ubiquitous without clogging the network, something that has huge implications for self-driving cars and what’s called the “internet of things” or IOT. IOT is all those little devices in your house that connect to the internet; just about anything that has “smart” in its name (smart watches, smart home security systems, smart TVs, etc.) would be a part of IOT.
A lot of IOT right now relies on WiFi because 4G isn’t always reliable and can be easily congested. If network congestion is no longer a concern, then the sky's the limit. That, plus the instantaneous speeds (at least ten times faster than 4G, with some experts claiming it could be 100 times faster than 4G), are why you might often hear self-driving cars associated with 5G: Information can be relayed to the car instantly and without fear of network delays during rush hour.
As Rupe said, 5G can currently really only be found in hub cities where its load-bearing abilities are being tested. Additionally, while the spread of 5G will primarily be dictated by the supply chain, demand and technology, she says, “There’s major cities near Fergus Falls that are already experiencing 5G, so it is realistic for those hubs, like Fargo, Minneapolis, St. Paul, Sioux Falls, all of those, their hubs expanding faster and that would cover an area like Fergus Falls.”
Unfortunately, if your phone is a few years old, it probably won’t be able to connect to 5G. “It’s a different type of processor in the phone, so only 5G connected devices will be able to support that network,” Rupe says.
Samsung, Apple, Motorola and Sony are all already offering 5G-compatible devices and Rupe says to expect all major phone manufacturers to have a 5G-compatible device available in 2021.
As to when exactly you might expect to see 5G come to Fergus Falls, there’s no exact date. Rupe says, “Verizon is projecting most of the nation that currently has Verizon coverage should see a 5G network within 2021.”
