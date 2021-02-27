As a child, Larry Dorn grew up listening to his father’s war stories. At 4, he was reenacting his father’s experiences in France and Germany during World War II (WWII) using his little green army men toys. His father, Russell (Russ) Dorn openly shared his experiences in the war, fueling an interest in his son, Larry.
A number of years ago, Larry inherited his father’s WWII memorabilia, which included medals, maps, articles, and correspondence that his wife, Dorothy, had saved while he was overseas.
“I knew I wanted to do something with it, but I didn’t know what,” Larry shared of the extensive amount of material. With the encouragement of friends and the support of family, he began the process of poring over the material, conducting additional research, and compiling a book in tribute to his father approximately five years ago. The project initially began as a way to share Russ’ story with family, but gained the attention and interest of friends and community members. On Jan. 14, Larry released his book, “Russell Dorn: A Tribute,” at a book signing at Victor Lundeen Company in Fergus Falls.
“I don’t consider myself an author,” explained Larry, “but my dad was a good dad. He deserved this.”
Larry’s book acts as an overview of WWII and his father’s involvement both during and after the war, extending into his family life up until his passing in 1995.
Russ received his order to report from the selective service on April 3, 1944, and completed his physical fitness examination the following day. Russ’ recollection of the events is recorded in his son’s tribute book: “It was in April 1944 that I was drafted into the Army and sent to Camp Fannin, Texas, for 17 weeks of Infantry Basic Training. Then it was home for a few days and on to Fort Meade, Maryland. A week later we were at Camp Kilmer, which became our POE (Point of Embarkation). We then boarded the S.S. Ile de France with ten thousand other GIs for our trip across the Atlantic.”
Russ arrived in England three weeks after the initial D-Day invasion and was transported to a town on the Belgium-French border. His company sustained numerous losses, but continually pressed forward, fighting within both France and Germany. One of Russ’ more difficult experiences was sustained in what was referred to as the “Forest in Hell.”
“The next few weeks would become a nightmare. We kept going forward until there were only a few of us left. It was as if a gift from Heaven when another outfit came to relieve us, and we just slogged out to spend the night out of the combat area. We were a bunch of zombies who climbed into trucks,” Russ wrote.
In 1965, Russ wrote an article for the Fergus Falls Daily Journal, reflecting on the Christmas Day he spent in a foxhole in Germany.
“Most of the day had been overcast, but suddenly the sky broke open and the sun shone through the trees. Right before us was a giant Christmas tree glistening with shiny silver foil,” he wrote. The foil that he mentioned, had been dropped as an effort to jam radio reception and detection devices.
For Russ, the war ended on April 19, 1945, less than one month prior to WWII ending in Europe.
“My battlefield tenure came to a close on April 19, 1945. I was point man of our squad when we entered a small German village and were met with small arms fire. I was hit in the thigh and got out when our mortar support gave us cover. After being flown out of Germany to Paris and then to the 34th General Hospital in Winchester, England, I was ready for the trip back home,” Russ wrote.
Russ earned eight medals of honor during his time in the Army, including a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. Back home, Russ received an honorable discharge from the Army and he moved his family to Fergus Falls, where he purchased a hardware store from his father-in-law. He went on a crusade in support of the cessation of smoking tobacco both in Otter Tail County and the Twin Cities area. He survived WWII, lung cancer and a horrendous case of shingles, before dying of Alzheimer's disease in 1995.
His legacy lives on in the stories his family and friends share. His son, Larry, aptly begins his tribute book with a section in memorandum to his father, where many shared fond memories of Russ. When his nation called, Russ answered, and that is a legacy worth remembering.
