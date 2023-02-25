Habitat for Humanity International was founded in 1976, in Georgia, and is a nonprofit organization with Christian roots. Their mission is: “Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities and hope.” Overall, the organization has helped more than 35 million people construct, rehabilitate or preserve homes since its founding. This year marks the 32nd anniversary of the Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity chapter.



