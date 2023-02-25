Habitat for Humanity International was founded in 1976, in Georgia, and is a nonprofit organization with Christian roots. Their mission is: “Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities and hope.” Overall, the organization has helped more than 35 million people construct, rehabilitate or preserve homes since its founding. This year marks the 32nd anniversary of the Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity chapter.
It was a humble beginning in the Fergus Falls area. A small group of local citizens organized a mission night at Church of Peace, with the plan to raise roughly $300 for a Habitat for Humanity affiliate based out of Milwaukee. One of the locals had a relative who helped out with the Milwaukee based group. They exceeded expectations and raised close to $1,100. The large collection got the local group thinking that perhaps Fergus Falls and the surrounding area would be suitable to start their own affiliation of Habitat for Humanity.
The local group organized a few community meetings to gauge interest. Soon after, they formed a steering committee and contacted HFHI. FFAHFH became the next affiliate in Minnesota, joining Bemidji, Brainerd, Duluth, Mankato, Minneapolis-St. Paul and Rochester.
“In Minnesota, Habitat started in the Twin Cities … it didn’t really move to the western side of the state until we got started,” stated Bob Worner, who served as executive director throughout the early years of the Fergus chapter. “Then we helped a few other Habitat groups get up and going.”
Now established in Fergus Falls, FFAHFH had a memorable first build, which awarded them a grant of $10,000. HFHI held a contest for the grant, with those who submitted the most worthy homeowner story claiming the prize.
Marilyn Grant’s husband had recently passed away, leaving her with medical bills that she could not pay. This also made paying the rent for her mobile home nearly impossible. She ended up moving into an old school bus that she and her late husband had built to be an RV. It had no running water and she used an outhouse for a bathroom. Grant was determined to pay her debts, even if it was a little bit at a time. She had two gas burners that she couldn’t always afford to use, shivering through the lightly insulated 45-year-old bus (most winter days she wore a snowsuit and boots). Soon, she had a full-time job as a hospital worker.
Around the time that Grant moved into the bus, FFAHFH was being established. One of the volunteers mentioned Grant’s situation. Members went to visit her and she was interested in letting Habitat help her out, but she insisted that the delegation help someone with little children first. After much discussion, Grant finally agreed that Habitat could help her. A cement block basement was built on Grant’s property. The first FFAHFH home was a rehabilitated house that was donated by Larry and LuAnn Martinson of Dalton. The house was moved onto the property and soon, Grant had a new home and a smile a million miles wide.
Grant’s story moved the founder of HFHI, Millard Fuller. Here were his comments after reading the story: “Every once in a while, I hear a story about a Habitat homeowner that touches my heart deeply. Just knowing I’ve been privileged to be a small part of it brings me tremendous joy. As a faithful partner in this ministry, you should know just how much joy, how much hope and how much good your love has brought into the lives of so many of God’s people in need, including Marilyn.”
And thus, FFAHFH made quite the splash to begin its relationship with west Otter Tail County.
Over the first few years, the Fergus affiliate moved and rehabbed four homes. One in rural Underwood, one in Dalton and two in Fergus Falls. The first new home built in Fergus Falls was in 1995, at 225 East Everett Avenue, which would be the home of Patty Hansen and her children. In the first five years, FFAHFH provided housing for roughly 30 people. Moving into the late 1990s, they built homes in surrounding communities, truly making it an area effort. At the 10th anniversary, it was recognized that 20 houses had been built and dedicated.
Moving into the new century, FFAHFH was tasked with building a home for a person with a disability. Joining forces with the Battle Lake Lions Club, the task was completed. They continued to be forward-thinking, as one of the houses was built inside a large shop on the Gary Jennen farm, during the winter of 2007.
In the last decade, FFAHFH has continued to thrive, welcoming in their fifth and current director, Stan Carrignan.
Throughout its 32 years, FFAHFH has primarily built houses rather than rehab, as rehabbing can have unforeseen costs. New home construction is clearing and it allows Habitat to own the house until it is closed on.
Another factor has been location. “It’s bounced around over the years because we were essentially looking for free land,” Jerry Peterson, founding member, said with a chuckle. “The city would sell us a lot for a very fair price or a donation.”
Lenore Way, which is located just past the YMCA (in Fergus) has been a location that has been utilized the last few years, with a build rate of one to two houses per year.
“The county initially owned that development area, but after the housing crash in ‘08, they essentially let it go,” stated Carrignan.
The Process
While there have been a few adjustments/requirement changes over the years, the process to apply and be accepted for a Habitat home is primarily the same.
“First off there is a residence requirement,” says Carrignan. “You must have lived or worked in west OTC for at least one year.”
In the past, there has basically been open enrollment and the FFAHFH was getting applications from around the United States, with some applicants stating they weren’t sure how they would move into the Fergus area. Legally, Habitat cannot stop anyone from applying and they usually don’t.
Paul Shol, one of the part-time employees who joined in 2018, gives some insight into the application process: “The information goes out to the community, once someone is interested they can inquire on our website. They give us their basic information and that they are interested. Then we come back and reach out to them, ‘Here is how the Habitat program works and we’d like to talk to you more about it’ … then a meeting is set up, in person, to describe the program and if both sides seem interested, they are offered an application.”
“Unless they understand the bigger picture, they could be wasting their time and our time,” observed Carrignan. “Many have the idea that the house is free, which is one of the bigger misconceptions.”
The overall sale price has to be the appraisal price (one of the last houses was at $225,000). The houses themselves get subsidized, driving the cost down and making it much more affordable for those prospective partners.
Financial planning is also a part of the application process. Like any other bank loan, Habitat will collect W-2's, last few months income, debts, bank accounts, etc. There are three main things they also look at: the first is the ability to repay the loan. Next is sweat equity, helping building the house and lastly “willingness to partner,” being in pictures and allowing Habitat to share their story. It allows them to show the community why they are doing what they are doing. Throughout the process many people and eyes go over things, like with a fine toothed comb.
Also part of the vetting is seeing what the current situation is like for someone in the application process.
“A lot of planning is put together, depending on needs or specific needs of the family that is moving in,” Carrignan mentions.
“We have a family selection committee that recommends or doesn’t recommend it (the application), the board of directors makes the final decision, if approved they are our next family,” says Shol.
FFAHFH are not custom home builders, but they do allow homeowners to personalize their home by choosing siding and an accent color, laminate kitchen countertop, hardware and a front door and if applicable, a flooring color.
Jennifer Woore is one of the more recent individuals who has partnered with FFAHFH. She began filling out an application in September of 2022.
“I am renting a place now, thinking that I would never own a house again and was notified that rent would go up,” states Woore. “I ran into a friend who suggested I get in touch with Habitat to see if there could be a partnership. I then thought, 'why not.' The process was very smooth and streamlined for me.”
The board approved Woore and in December of 2022, she signed her paperwork and made the relationship official. As of now, the plan is that she and her family will move in January of 2024.
“It has been such a wonderful process with all of the people that are involved, they have made it easy and affordable,” says Woore. “It truly is a beautiful thing.”
Why is it so successful?
“The reason it’s been so successful is because people in Fergus have a heart to give and embrace the philosophy of Habitat — giving a hand up rather than a hand out,” said Peterson.
Shol echoes those sentiments and tips his cap to the community.
“I think Habitat can be successful because it’s so community driven, you gotta have the volunteers and the donor support … and then you get to see this thing grow, it’s tangible. Then there is a family, real people, that the community can support,” mentions Shol.
“I believe there was a need … I think we have had wonderful volunteers and getting the funding,” added Worner. “There is a sense of pride being a part of it.”
Habitat for Humanity continues to thrive in the Fergus Falls area, all thanks to the donations and volunteer hours that many put in. A rewarding experience that anyone can enjoy.