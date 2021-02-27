Eagle-eyed visitors to Underwood High School may have noticed the initials HK written in brick on the south side of the building. Even Arick Follingstad, who became principal of Underwood High School this year, wasn’t aware of the initials. When he began asking around about them, though, he heard a story that has spread throughout the community in the time since its construction: “The individual who was laying the bricks put them down that way and said that’s just how the bricks fell,” Follingstad said.
It’s difficult to find any information on who the mysterious bricklayer may have been. Even Underwood historians Delores Peterson and Rob Shebeck don’t know that much about it. Whoever you ask, though, the story remains the same: Whoever was laying the bricks put in his own initials using bricks slightly darker than those around it and, when asked about it, said it was complete happenstance.
The initials can be found on the oldest part of the building, clearly visible as you approach the school from Highway 210 if you know what you’re looking for.
“One of my favorite hidden gems in the county are the initials HK on the brick of the Underwood school,” says Otter Tail County Historical Society executive director Chris Schuelke. “Even with all the additions they have done it is still visible.”
One name who has been given credit for the sneaky signature is that of Hans Klausen. Born in Denmark in 1903, Klausen came to the United States in 1922. He married Amanda Johnson in Fergus Falls in 1945, was a World War II veteran and worked for Eian and Ness (sometimes written Eian & Ness) general contractors for 40 years. At the time of his death in 1967 he was working for Noyes Construction Co. His obituary reads, “Hans Klausen, well known Fergus Falls bricklayer, died last evening at Lake Region Hospital.”
Was Hans Klausen the cheeky culprit? There’s no real proof that he was, although calling him a “well known Fergus Falls bricklayer” seems to lend some credence to the deduction. The original Underwood brick school building was built in 1921 and the initials are in that part of the building. If it was built in 1921 and he came to America in 1922, then it couldn’t be him, right? Photographs of the building from 1930 and 1980, though, reveal that there were some changes to the facade in the intervening years: At some point between 1930 and 1980, two brick columns were added to the south side of the building, where the initials are found.
The Underwood centennial book by Marv Kester and Peterson reads, “A gymnasium with classrooms above was added in 1938, and in 1956 a home economics and industrial arts departments were housed in a new, modern facility.”
If Klausen arrived in 1922 and worked at Eian and Ness for 40 years before joining Noyes Construction, the timeline would match up, it’s conceivable that he played a role in the 1938 and/or 1956 expansions, and possibly the aesthetic renovations of the south wall.
It’s difficult to find records of who was given the contract for the 1938 and 1956 expansions (unlike the 1967 and 2000 expansions, there are no plaques commemorating the construction), if they even exist, but Eian and Ness, the construction contracting company Klausen worked for, worked on several school buildings throughout Fergus Falls including the 1955 construction of Our Lady of Victory School, additions to schools in Fergus Falls and Battle Lake, Vergas elementary, the junior college and more.
The first schoolhouse in Underwood was a log building measuring only 16-by-24 feet, built in 1887. In 1893, the log school was sold and a new building was erected and then expanded in 1900. In 1921, the brick building was built at the school’s current location. That building remains in use, though additions were made in 1938, 1956, 1967 and 2000.
Despite the years and changes, the mysterious initials remain visible. Do they belong to Klausen?
“You don't have a lot of facts to work with — a newspaper article, a personal journal, no official history that Hans Klausen did that. The only thing you have are two letters in brick and a lot of local legend,” says Schuelke. “Maybe that's OK, it is a small piece of local lore that makes our little corner of the world unique.”
