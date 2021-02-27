“He’s got the Whole World in His Hands” has always been a popular and lively song of praise.
Now it is something else.
Thanks to the artistic skills of Ken Nyberg and the generosity of Sheryl Misegades and her siblings, the congregation of St. Paul’s Lutheran now has the song encapsulated on the church grounds in Henning.
Along with her sisters and brother, Sheryl wanted to spend some of the money they had received through inheritance and memorial gifts on a tribute to their parents, Len and Esther Dreyer, who had been lifelong members of St. Paul’s. Spending money can sometimes be more difficult than accumulating it — especially when you want to spend it on something very meaningful. Sheryl said ideas were kicked around for quite a while.
“We wanted to do something but we didn’t know what we wanted to do,” Sheryl recalled. “We kept racking our brains.”
A committee was formed with other members of the congregation to come up with ideas but before anything could be agreed upon the COVID-19 pandemic came along. The pandemic ended committee meetings but it gave Sheryl a good idea for what they could ask Nyberg to create. They decided to ask him for the world.
“Because of the mess our whole country and world is in I got to thinking about something with the globe,” Sheryl said. “I asked my siblings what they thought about going with something with ‘He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands’ and we figured that’s what we needed.”
When they approached Nyberg with their idea for one of his unique sculptures Sheryl imagined that he would need a pattern to go by. That is when she found out something about her fellow church member. The quiet and humble Vining man did not work from patterns.
“He pointed to the side of his head and said ‘For me it’s all up here,’ ” Sheryl laughed.
The only thing Sheryl and the others had to tell Nyberg was how high they wanted it and the size of the globe.
“His mind in this sculpture thing is amazing, it’s just amazing,” Sheryl said.
Sheryl felt it was her duty to be fair and square with Nyberg from the start. They provided him with some money at the beginning of the project but after a while she wanted to know what more they owed him. It bothered her to the point where her husband, Gary, approached Nyberg with that question. The artisan gave Gary a blunt reply.
“Gary said ‘Sheryl is concerned about you getting paid,’ and he said to Gary ‘oh, tell Sheryl to go take a nap,” laughed Sheryl.
It was at that point they learned Nyberg was not driven in his creative work by money. What he really enjoyed was the work. They also found that as a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran himself, Nyberg liked the idea of doing something for his church.
The structure came in two pieces and it had to be coated to prevent it from rusting. Sheryl’s brother-in-law was able to find a party in Henning to take on that part of the job.
A concrete base was poured and when the globe and hands creation came together at St. Paul’s for the first time it was an emotional moment for the family. Sheryl said it was at that moment they realized how pleased their parents would be.
Nyberg’s work was dedicated Aug. 15.
“It looks wonderful,” Sheryl said. “Ken Nyberg has such a talent.”
