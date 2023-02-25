With origins that go as far back as prior to the Civil War, or even longer, the Dewey and Davenport families have been neighbors in Western Township in Otter Tail County for many generations.
They all came from an area in New York state, and were referred to as the St. Lawrence Free Homestead Colony.
Hollis Davenport said both families still live in their original home places. The Davenport homestead is located in section 23 of Western Township, on the east side of County Highway 15. From the Davenport place, if you go three-quarters of a mile south and then go a half mile east, you would be at the Dewey home place.
“The (Davenport) home farm is a full mile east to west and butts up against Lightning Lake, while the Dewey home farm does as well. So that last half mile, our two families’ lands border each other. You’d see each other working in the field or you’d stop and visit over the fence, go back and forth and help each other. If no one else was around, you’d call the neighbor and have them hold a wrench for 10 minutes. We would also borrow a piece of machinery from them or they’d borrow one from us, if there was a breakdown. Just basically helping each other out if needed,” said Hollis.
Sue Dewey of Fergus Falls, said it was quite a journey for the first Deweys to get to Western Township.
“A lot of Fergus Falls was started by people from the St. Lawrence Colony. Peck Street was named after one of them. The Deweys and Davenports were part of that group, along with a lot of others,” said Dewey.
Dewey has kept a number of diaries from the mid-1800s, which detail the family's move from New York to OTC.
“All of those farms around there are part of the original group,” said Dewey.
Hollis added, “My grandfather and Sue Dewey’s grandfather started kindergarten on the same day, the same school and went all the way through school together. Her grandfather was Hubert, and mine was Lyle. They went to a country school — eight years together — and lived the same distance apart from each other their whole lives,” said Davenport.
Both families attended the Western Presbyterian Church, which closed in 2018, with only the cemetery remaining today. To the southwest is the Western Town Hall, where both families met for 4-H and many other activities.
“My dad and grandfather talked about meetings and dances and potlucks and everything — all at the town hall in the 1930s and '40s. We'd go there for game nights. I remember going there as a kid for a dance. Somebody ran the record player, and one dance would be for moms and sons and they would do a schottische, while dads and daughters would do a waltz. With a lot of that you learned to dance with your neighbors and parents. There were also talent shows ... I remember doing that as a kid. The Dewey girls and my sisters would sing at church together as well,” related Hollis.
Winters were a lot different back then as well. The neighbors would all have to work together.
“Different times growing up myself," recalled Hollis. "The school bus would come to our place and drop all the kids off there. There would be four or five different families. I remember one time, one of the parents came through with a tractor because a car could not get through (during a winter storm) to pick the kids up and get them home."
According to a history collected by Linda Westrom dated January 1991: “The colony left Ogdensburg, New York, late in the spring of 1871, according to an article in the Courier and Freeman newspaper, Potsdam, New York, Jun. 15, 1871. The first installment of the colony steamed out of our harbor … bound for their new home in Minnesota … forty souls in all, men, women, and children; twelve horses, five double wagons, household goods, tools of trade, tents, guns, fishing rods, and dogs to retrieve their game.”
Westrom describes them as “a hardy, intelligent class of people — good representatives of old St. Lawrence … some of them, probably, were never outside of the limits of St. Lawrence County, choosing agriculture as an employment, will be agreeably surprised in the rich and easily cultivated soil of Minnesota, as well as in the clear and transparent lakes.
Westrom further reveals that the names of those pioneers, the heads of families, were as follows: I. J. Brown, L. Chapman, M. Torpey, J. D. Cross, J. G. Wells, J. L. Raymond, J. P. Bates, N. A. Files, J. L. Walker, R. J. Hall, Dr. H. Pierce, D. McHaffey, W. H. Davenport, E. Davenport, J. S. Swift, O. Goulding."
Westrom explained that free homestead land was an excellent reason for these families to emigrate to Minnesota. Free land meant an opportunity for a better future. Under the Homestead Act, they could claim 160 acres by living on it for 5 years, and paying only an administrative fee.
Grant Davenport of Fergus Falls, has fond memories of being neighbors of the Deweys. In fact, he said doesn’t remember them ever not being around.
“My memories of growing up in the Western Township neighborhood started when I was very young. My family home was just across the field from the main Dewey house. As kids, we went to the same church, were in the same 4-H club and rode the bus together. I can’t say I was best friends with any of them roughly my age, but we always got along good. As I got older they were kind enough to allow me access to hunt on some of their land which was greatly appreciated. I have always had a very good relationship with the Dewey family,” stated Grant.
Don Davenport, Hollis’s father, who has lived his entire life on the original homestead, said most of the original homesteads of the original families have disappeared and are now part of big farms in the township.
“The only ones that are left in the area are the Davenports, the Deweys and the Swifts. Everybody else has moved on. Back then, they just did things together. Anytime there was a PTA (parent teacher association), people who hadn’t had children in school for 20 years, still came to the PTA meetings because it was a gathering — a gathering of your neighbors. There was always music growing up. Western (Township) was a very musical place. When we got together, everybody sang. Like at a Farm Bureau meeting, the first half hour was just singing as a community at the town hall — mostly patriotic music. It was a singing community. I personally started singing for funerals there when I was 16. I sang for 34 weddings throughout my life. Actually, I sang for Sue’s (Dewey) grandmother and for her grandfather, — for both of those funerals,” said Don.
Don went on to recollect an often repeating cycle of teaching small children at very young ages to plow with a team of horses at the homestead.
“I started driving when I was five," Don recalled. "My dad used one patch of ground on purpose with an endgate seeder, it’s like a fertilizer spreader. His words were, he needed me to help him. Well, at five-years-old, you know how much help that is. But the point was, he was teaching a boy to drive horses. Besides that, he was teaching the horses to respond to a boy's voice. Otherwise a kid could talk to those horses and they wouldn’t pay any attention to them. As I would tell them to go, they wouldn’t move. Then dad would say, 'get up here,' and little by little they would realize that they would have to respond to a boy’s voice. Then a few weeks later, when we were putting up hay with the hay loader, I’m the boy driving the horses when he’s back doing all the work. I learned about things like that from the time I was five-years-old.”
What does it take to be neighbors for almost 200 years? Don Davenport would probably say that it was simply being neighborly — helping each other, being there together in the good times and the bad, through thick and thin, through years and years. Friends and neighbors, one in the same.