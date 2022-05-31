An exciting program is being launched for high school students to give them a head start in a dental career.
Apple Tree Dental of Minnesota, with a local center in Fergus Falls at 327 Western Avenue, has launched a program designed to raise awareness and bring more oral healthcare career opportunities to high school students from diverse backgrounds.
According to a release from the organization, Apple Tree is currently piloting the Career Equity project at Kennedy Secondary School (KSS) in Fergus Falls.
The basic premise of the project is to create an employer-based approach that proactively helps high school students launch lifelong careers in oral healthcare. The organization envisions building educational and career advancement systems that support aspiring oral healthcare professionals including dental assistants, dental hygienists, dental therapists, dentists and administrative business professionals — care coordinators, managers and researchers.
It is such a new and innovative program that it is one of the few dental career exploration programs in the country that is designed specifically for high school students with the aim of increasing diversity — and the only one created and implemented by a nonprofit dental health organization.
Apple Tree states that after just two years in development, the Career Equity project has included support from such companies and firms as diverse as PYXERA Global, 3M, Hue-MAN Partnership and the Minnesota Oral Health Coalition.
Ashley Johnson, DMD, Apple Tree’s equity and compliance director and lead for the Career Equity project said the mission is to educate students to be able to eventually work in areas that are severely under-served with little or no dental practices.
“It’s evident that long standing barriers to careers in dentistry have harmed underrepresented communities, impacting not only health outcomes, but also educational and career opportunities. To address this challenge, our Career Equity project will connect diverse high school students to comprehensive, career-long support and mentorship.”
In addition to KSS, Osseo High School in Osseo was selected for the pilot because of their racial, economic and geographical diversity — and because the high schools are close to two of Apple Tree’s largest and most state-of-the-art facilities — the Mounds View Center and the Fergus Falls Center.
Johnson said that the schools have also been part of the development process and has been giving presentations in classrooms and bringing students into Apple Tree Centers this school year. In 2022-23, the project will also offer students the opportunity to job shadow or to have a one-on-one mentorship experience with a skilled dental professional.
“The purpose behind the Career Equity project is to be a support system for kids who want to learn about dentistry and pursue a career — and to elevate students who might be at a disadvantage reaching their career goals,” says Dr. Michael Helgeson, Apple Tree Dental’s CEO and cofounder. “That might be students who live in a rural area, are in an underrepresented community or who have economic hardship.”
Founded in 1985, Apple Tree Dental’s mission is to overcome barriers to oral health. Apple Tree provides comprehensive preventive care and dental treatment services at eight Centers for Dental Health throughout Minnesota to individuals and families and also operates on-site care programs at 150 community partner locations for vulnerable communities using the industry’s latest technologies.
More information about the Career Equity project is available online at appletreedental.org/careers/career-equity-project.