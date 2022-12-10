On Nov. 15 the Lake Region Arts Council Board approved Fall Legacy Grant applications for funding, resulting in $15,668 awarded to three Legacy Individual Artist Grants and $68,855 awarded to eleven Legacy Organization Grants. The available amount to be awarded was $84,568 between the two funding pools, with $149,730 being requested. This LRAC grant program is made possible by the voters of Minnesota, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage fund. The grant programs are based on the three key areas of arts access, arts education and arts and cultural heritage.



