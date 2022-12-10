On Nov. 15 the Lake Region Arts Council Board approved Fall Legacy Grant applications for funding, resulting in $15,668 awarded to three Legacy Individual Artist Grants and $68,855 awarded to eleven Legacy Organization Grants. The available amount to be awarded was $84,568 between the two funding pools, with $149,730 being requested. This LRAC grant program is made possible by the voters of Minnesota, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage fund. The grant programs are based on the three key areas of arts access, arts education and arts and cultural heritage.
Individuals were able to apply for up to $8,000 for a project that they will complete in the next year. The individuals in Otter Tail County who were awarded this funding included Jim Bjork, a Renaissance man and potter from Underwood and Nancy X. Valentine, a Chinese American artist who favors watercolors as her medium of expression.
“Support from the LRAC Legacy Grant is making the next evolution of my creative career possible,” Valentine explains. “The funds from this grant will go directly to support purchasing upgraded technology equipment as well as sustain my artistry as I pursue professional development through self-teaching mid-form video production and editing.”
Valentine explained that although she’s led workshops in the past, she’s never had the opportunity to develop a full course: “My grant project is one that will allow me that opportunity and learn the skills needed to adapt that course from only being offered in-person to being offered digitally as well.”
Valentine’s intention with this project is to teach traditional Chinese painting technical skills that can be integrated in each viewer’s personal artistry while also sharing her own Chinese cultural heritage, something that will serve the purpose of giving context to the materials and techniques used.
“This grant project is about personal professional development, skill sharing, Asian representation and community bridge building,” Valentine notes.
Bjork explains that his passion and relationship with his craft reaches another level when it’s shared with others: “I just love setting people up with all the pottery stuff – it really speaks to the center and it speaks to people. I love presenting it to kids, just getting their hands in clay and making something.”
Bjork explains that he has regularly organized several seminars for kids and clay and these are sessions he plans to keep offering in the future.
Organizations were also able to apply for projects they plan to complete in the next year. The organizations within OTC that were awarded this funding include:
• Kaddatz Galleries, LTD, — $6,140,
• Otter Cove Children’s Museum — $3,960
• Henning Landmark Center — $7,260
• Art of the Lakes Association — $7,890
• New York Mills Public Library — $8,000
• Perham Center for the Arts — $8,190
Beth Richardson is the interim executive director of Kaddatz Galleries and discusses one of the programs the gallery is seeking to develop through the grant: “We’re planning on doing a series of printmaking workshops next spring – it’s wonderful that LRAC has helped us establish that program.”
“All of 2023 we’ll be celebrating the legacy of Charles Beck and these workshops are designed to showcase his techniques,” Richardson mentions.
The Henning Landmark Center seeks to celebrate and promotes the artistic creativity and associated industry of surrounding communities through the hosting of artistic workshops, which provide area residents opportunities to learn techniques from talented artists in a variety of disciplines.
“Without this grant, we would have to charge a lot more for our programs and workshops,” explains Dan Broten, HLC’s director. “With this grant, we’re not only able to offer these events at an approachable price, but we’re able to offer more of these programs as well.”
Another Legacy Grant round will be held in the spring of 2023, with approximately $126,000 to award. More information on grants, projects and current initiative can be found through the following website: lrac4.org.
