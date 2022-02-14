Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is privileged to announce that Strong Self Mental Health, a new collective of private practice providers, has opened in downtown Fergus Falls. The new practice is located at 116 East Lincoln Avenue and is currently served by three partners and two associates that provide a range of individual, couples and group psychotherapy and counseling services.
With a strong desire to change the practice of psychotherapy, the creating partners came together to create Strong Self to better serve clients and to foster a creative and supportive environment for their providers to grow and enjoy a healthy work-life balance. Hillary Langfeld, LICSW, Erin Swenson, LICSW and Thea Rothmann, Ph.D., LP, provide a person-centered, inclusive, confidential and effective therapy practice that treats patients of all ages and spans a variety of needs including anxiety, depression, grief, health issues, trauma and more.
Partner and provider Hillary Langfeld, LICSW said, “Our team has been working very hard for many months to get up and running. We can see the need for the services in our local community and that has been a primary motivation for us to tackle this large learning curve,” she continued, “We have had a great network of support that has come around us, both individually and collectively, to help us get Strong Self Mental Health up and running. We can not express enough appreciation for all of those people.”
Langfeld, Swenson and Rothmann have been working with GFF through their Entrepreneur Initiative to receive free and confidential one-on-one consulting for start-ups. The program provides in-person, virtual or hybrid coaching options for start-ups and technical assistance to existing business owners. To learn more, please visit greaterfergusfalls.com/entrepreneurs.
To learn more about the practice and schedule an appointment visit www.strongself116.com or call 218-382-5380.
Strong Self Mental Health will be providing an open house on February 25, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m. for the community to come and see the building and meet providers.
GFF’s CEO NeTia Bauman said, “Strong Self not only provides a critical medical and mental health service to our residents, but also fills a longstanding vacant building and provides an opportunity to create higher-paying jobs in Fergus Falls,” she continued, “We couldn’t be more grateful that they chose to locate this critical service in our community."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone