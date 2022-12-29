MAINTAINING A VISION

Andrew Larsen has been named the new district manager for the West Otter Soil & Water Conservation District, a role he will begin in the new year. 

 Submitted | Aaron Larsen

The West Otter Tail Soil and Water Conservation District has tapped Aaron Larsen to take the reins after current manager Brad Mergens retires after 38 plus years of service.



