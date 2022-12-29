The West Otter Tail Soil and Water Conservation District has tapped Aaron Larsen to take the reins after current manager Brad Mergens retires after 38 plus years of service.
Larsen is currently a project manager for the organization and will take on the district manager role for the West Otter Tail SWCD beginning Jan. 1, after being selected by the West Otter Tail SWCD Board of Supervisors at their December meeting.
Larsen grew up in Morgan, Minn., and joined the West Otter Tail SWCD in 2013, after beginning his career in conservation as a farm bill biologist in 2008, with Pheasants Forever. He began his profession coordinating with farmers and landowners to enroll in conservation programs such as the Conservation Reserve Program, an initiative that seeks to remove environmentally sensitive land from agricultural production and establish plants species that enhance overall environmental health.
Larsen is also experienced with engaging landowners through the Reinvest in Minnesota program, an initiative enacted in 1986, with the goal to restore certain marginal and environmentally-sensitive agricultural land to protect soil and water quality and support fish and wildlife habitat; over $200 million state dollars has resulted in over 6,000 easements covering more than 250,000 acres to date. The program currently focuses on permanent wetland restoration, adjacent native grassland wildlife habitat complexes and permanent riparian buffers.
After transitioning to the SWCD, Larsen focused on addressing erosion control in agricultural fields and shorelines, managing project funds that provided financial assistance to landowners for installing conservation practices.
“Going forward, I look to keep the district moving in the same direction,” Larsen stated. “We’ve been recognized as being a very forward-thinking district.”
Mergens joined the SWCD in 1984, and is retiring after nearly 40 years of dedicated service. Mergens was instrumental in the SWCD being recognized statewide for its contributions to conserving the natural resources of Otter Tail County, and the results speak for themselves; in 2015, the SWCD was chosen as the Soil and Water Conservation District of the Year, with Mergens being recognized as the SWCD Employee of the Year by the Minnesota Association of Soil & Water Conservation Districts.
The West Otter Tail SWCD also received the 2011 Living Snow Fence Award from the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the 2016 Brood Booster Award from Minnesota Pheasants Forever, the Polaris Habitat Stewardship Award from the Pelican River Chapter of Pheasants Forever and the 2021 DNR Division of Ecological and Water Resources Appreciation Award.
“I look forward to taking on the new challenges of the future, and continuing to work with producers and landowners in our various conservation efforts,” Larsen noted.