TAKE IT TO THE BOX

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office collected and destroyed over 1,247 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs in 2022.

 Submitted

Medications that are flushed and then dissolve into city treatment plants in Otter Tail County continue to cause concern — it's a huge problem that area sanitation services deal with on a regular basis.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?