In a surprise development, Fergus Falls Public Schools have backed out of a proposed plan that would have seen the main tower of the Kirkbride, or Building 1, being retrofitted to house elementary school grades for the district.
Bruce Paulson, senior project manager/architect at Stantec Consulting Services Inc. gave a formal presentation regarding a proposal that was submitted and dated Mar. 11, to do exterior restoration on Building 1 of the former Regional Treatment Center (RTC), which would include constructing a new set of stairs on the south side of the building to try to match as closely as possible to the original stairs that were at that location. It would also remove the wall in the arched windows where the front entrance was formerly located on the main tower. At some point in the past, windows on the first level were replaced with aluminum, and the anodizing has since failed. The rest of the windows are wood and the majority of them are single pane. So the intent with the proposed project would be to replace all the windows to restore them back to historic profiles on the window frames and sashes for the entire building.
Paulson detailed how part of the project would include a mold survey to determine if there are any organic materials that are promoting mold. The purpose would be to ensure that there would be good indoor air quality before the proposed project would move forward with installing a new mechanical system for ventilating the entire building.
Sealing four door openings that go from Building 1 into the connecting links on the north side would also be part of the project. All four of those openings would be sealed so the indoor air quality could be maintained once it is cleaned and ready for a new ventilation system.
Also proposed was the removal of the wood stair on the door on the east side of the building that was installed during Phase 1 demolition, when the administration building was taken down. The brick that was installed at that time was temporary and would all be taken out, and a new custom brick would match the existing brick on the building to fully restore the stair to its original appearance.
City finance director, Bill Sonmor, expressed concerns — that they would have to make sure that the work would qualify under the legislation that granted the funds, and that custom brick work may not qualify under building envelope and stabilization requirements.
City administrator, Andrew Bremseth, announced that there had been a change in what the school district had been proposing.
“Late in the day last Tuesday, I received correspondence from the superintendent of schools, that they determined using the tower related to the entrance of a potential future school is not feasible. So at the the Committee of the Whole last Wednesday, the tone of the discussion was essentially ... (do) we want to focus on Building 1 as conversation has focused on this evening, or if we want to go back to that previous proposal that Bruce had prepared to cover more of the buildings and get that sealed up. Both of those options are on the table, and we’re just looking for direction from the council,” stated Bremseth.
Filling in for Mayor Ben Schierer, council member Justin Arneson determined that tabling the resolution and bringing it back to the next Committee of the Whole meeting was the best option. A motion was passed to table it.
In other council actions, a resolution authorizing the city to enter a contract with WSB's Minneapolis office and their sub-consultant Moore Engineering for strategic planning services was approved to begin the strategic planning process.
Otter Tail County Commissioner Lee Rogness made a short presentation regarding the county’s proposed aggregate tax. Rogness said the tax was set up by the state and that the county would make an application to be part of it, or decline it, as he stated that they had in past years. He share that the public hearing portion had begun and that it had come forward because certain townships were interested in a tax on aggregate sands and gravels that were removed from the pits and required a fund that would help rejuvenate former gravel pits.