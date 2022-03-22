In a regular session of the Fergus Falls City Council held on Monday, Mar. 21, the topic of most concern to city residents was a planned pedestrian bridge to be built as part of Phase 2 of the Downtown Riverfront Project.
At the meeting, project engineer Grant Cooper from Bolton and Menk updated the council regarding Phase 2 of the project, detailing cost projections for various amenities. Of particular concern was the overwhelming cost of a signature bridge.
“Early on in this process the project management team desired to further vet out bridge enhancement options, while not wanting to delay site improvements. This led us to a decision to split the improvements into two separate contracts — the Downtown Riverfront Project Phase 2 site improvements and the bridge,” stated Cooper.
Mayor Ben Schierer spoke briefly, stating that the added cost was not something the council was interested in pursuing. “It was evident to me that we would not go down the road of a $1.2 million bridge. I think that’s the direction they’re looking for tonight, so unless the city council doesn’t agree, we won’t go down that road,” Schierer stated, adding that they got the local manufacturer in contact with Bolton and Menk and that they took a look at what some of those options would be, and said that they would come back with cost estimates.
“I was approached by a local manufacturer who believed that we would be able to make enhancements to a prefab bridge using local manufacturers that would make the bridge unique to Fergus Falls at a cost that would be equal to or less than a prefab bridge would cost. Of course that interests us, dealing with local manufacturers who would have to go through the bid process just as any other project would,” said Schierer.
Cooper stated that in terms of real numbers the cost for a basic bridge would be $832,000, while the signature bridge would come in at $1.22 million. Schierer said even though the council does not favor the costs of the signature bridge, he hoped that the local manufacturer would still bid on the project.
In other council items, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service presented the city of Fergus Falls the Conservation Partner of the Year Award thanking the city for their service and cooperation with the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center.
The local Home Depot branch chose the Fergus Falls Fire Department as one of the recipients of a $1,000 American Express gift card as part of their outreach program “Operation Surprise.” The department plans to use the funds to purchase CPR mannequins and trainer automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) to assist in the continuing education requirements of police officers, firefighters, and other city staff.