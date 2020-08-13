State drivers could soon face car mandates that originated in California. On Wednesday, Aug. 12, the Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association (MADA), in collaboration with the Center of the American Experiment, shared details from Gov. Tim Walz’s administration’s proposed car standards, referred to as Clean Cars Minnesota with Fergus Falls and area residents.
Clean Cars Minnesota, or the California car mandates, is the abdication of responsibility for Minnesota’s air quality by handing the decision-making over to the state of California, complying entirely to whatever decisions they make for their state and applying them to this state, no questions asked and no considerations made. Once in effect, Minnesota is tied to the decisions California makes regarding car mandates both now and in the future, no matter how dramatic those mandates may seem.
With a claim that the California car mandates will save Minnesotans money and improve air quality, Walz bypassed the Legislature and went directly to environmental agencies to begin drafting rules for abdication.
In opposition to Walz’s claims is the MADA and the Center of the American Experiment, who provided insight into the realities of Minnesota in comparison to those of California, where air quality issues are extreme in nature.
“Minnesota air is clean and has gotten cleaner over time,” MADA president, Scott Lambert shared, clarifying that California plans to clean up their air quality issue by increasing the use of electronic vehicles and potentially controlling the types of vehicles its residents may purchase and drive within the state. “California rules do not fit the demands of the lifestyle of Minnesotans. Minnesotans purchase pickup trucks at a rate of 82%, while Californians are only at a 55% rate.”
To meet California’s car mandates, Minnesota would see an increase in electric vehicles on dealer lots, resulting in a decrease in gas-powered vehicles. As a result, the price of gas-powered vehicles is expected to increase to as much as $2,500. In comparison, electronic vehicles have a price point of $12,000 higher than that of gas vehicles. Colorado recently adopted California’s car mandates due to their own environmental concerns and determined that it would take 14 years before consumers would see the savings. The average Minnesotan drives a vehicle for 11 years.
With a projected environmental impact of zero and an increase in vehicle prices “the costs do not justify the benefits,” shared American Experiment Policy Fellow Isaac Orr. Under the mandates, Minnesota dealers would only be able to trade vehicles within the states of Minnesota and California and their price point would be significantly higher than neighboring states, hindering out-of-state vehicle sales and hurting the economy. In addition, Minnesota has no insight as to what decisions California plans to make in the future, and those decisions would have to be followed without question.
