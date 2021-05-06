PARKERS PRAIRIE — A large crowd of lake homeowners, property owners and business people from Otter Tail and Douglas counties met at the Prairie Events Center in Parkers Prairie on Wednesday to discuss a proposed new county drainage system outlet that would potentially lower the water level of Lake Nelson. The outlet would drain the excess water into Fish Lake, which currently has an outlet of its own, and further down the line.
After a general summary of the issues, officials gave a more in-depth picture of the situation, with the pro’s and con’s for an outlet of this nature.
In the presentation for having a permanent lake outlet, county officials emphasized that it would not only address all issues in the petition, but there would be benefits to several interests and not just Highway 6. Officials also pointed out that at this time, engineers believe that downstream impacts appear negligible based on current data. The county says it will make it easier to mitigate known downstream concerns and future unknowns.
One of the cons pointed out for a permanent lake outlet might be water quality and the level of phosphorus. Nelson Lake theoretically could have a diluting effect on Fish and Twin Lake for phosphorus as well. They pointed out that there could also be impacts on fish and wildlife, and groundwater as well, that would need to be monitored.
Two options were presented as alternatives to the project. The first would be to do nothing, the second alternative would be to raise the road on County State Aid Highway 6. In the do-nothing alternative, officials said public and private roadways would continue to be at risk of flooding and closure from potential and fluctuating high water levels, along with public safety concerns, and additional shoreline would be subject to erosion and degradation. Officials said in the case of raising the road on County State Aid Highway 6, that it would only benefit roadway impacts, and not address any of the other issues in the petition. In addition, it would also require filling Nelson Lake and wetlands along the highway with new embankment and riprap to keep up with rising water levels. The cost for this option would come with a bigger price tag of approximately $1.2 million.
In the public comment segment, most in attendance felt that raising the roadway might be more beneficial, than jumping into getting an outlet right away. Especially, that Nelson Lake has become a very popular local fishing destination. Many felt that an outlet on the lake may destroy this. The phosphorus levels concerned some residents. Others were concerned that it could have disastrous consequences to properties on neighboring lakes in Douglas County, namely Lake Miltona. A few that spoke said that they had not gotten notices of the meeting mailed to them, and only knew about the proposed outlet through doing their own research.The most divisive question in the end though, was cost. Several property owners wanted to know what it would cost them and how much the county would pay.
The next step in the process is proceeding to a detailed engineering phase with Minnesota DNR and public comments. The next meeting to discuss more in detail about the project will be on June 8, during a regular session of the Otter Tail County Commissioners.
