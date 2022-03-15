A new bill has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives that would give landowners the legal right to renegotiate or buy out U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service easements that were created before 1977.
Rep. Michelle Fischbach (MN-07) and Kelly Armstrong (ND) introduced the Landowner Easement Act last week and Fischbach states that the bill would prohibit the Department of the Interior (DOI) from entering into a conservation easement with a term of more than 50 years. It would also give owners of existing easements the option to renegotiate, renew or buy out the easement.
Fischbach further stated, “This legislation would stop permanent land grabs while providing a mechanism for landowners to resolve easement disputes, giving producers agency in protecting their property from federal bureaucrats,” said Fischbach. “I thank my colleague, Congressman Armstrong, for his support and look forward to ensuring private property rights for Minnesotans and North Dakotans are protected.”
The bill sets forth requirements for the renegotiation of a conservation easement at the request of an owner of land that is subject to a conservation easement that has been in effect for longer than 50 years, or was put into effect before 1977, without the creation of an official corresponding map. Interior shall notify such an owner of the owner’s right to submit a request.
Fischbach said the bill also has the support of corn growers associations.
The Minnesota Corn Growers Association announced that it is pleased to support the Landowner Easement Rights Act introduced by Fischbach and Armstrong. They shared that this legislation is important to protecting private property rights by ensuring that government easements are transparent, even-handed and temporary, while adequately compensating landowners and preventing them from being effectively deprived of the full fee simple value of their property. The legislation, based on a bipartisan bill, was introduced last Congress and the association expressed thanks to Fischbach and Armstrong for their good work.
The North Dakota Corn Growers Association also offered support, applauding Armstrong and Fischbach for recognizing that the wetlands easement process has been wrought with problems from day one. They stated that this legislation will strengthen farmers ability to control the future of the land they live on and protect it for future generations. They stated that it would be a tremendous tool to advance our growers’ private property rights.
Fischbach says the bill also has the support of farmers who are directly affected by these type of easements.
Richard Syverson, a grain farmer in Minnesota’s 7th District, said that “as a farmer who has issues with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), I fully support the Landowner Easement Rights Act. Farmers I have talked to never intended to sell the rights to their land forever. By capping easements at fifty years and providing an opportunity to dispute existing agreements, this bill will allow the USFWS to focus their efforts on lands that actually support wildlife and ease the conflict with farmers on lands that are wholly agricultural. This achieves long term conservation goals without an easement that goes beyond the planning horizon of a human life.”
According to the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources, conservation easements involve the acquisition of limited rights in land for conservation purposes. Landowners who offer the state a conservation easement receive a payment to stop cropping and/or grazing the land, and in turn the landowners establish conservation practices such as native grass, trees or wetland restorations. The easement is recorded on the land title with the county recorder and transfers with the land when the parcel is sold.