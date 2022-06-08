Minnesota may be the "Land of 10,000 Lakes" — this title belies how much water the state truly has.
The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) defines a lake as any body of water that is 10 acres or more. The exact number lakes in Minnesota is actually 11,842 by Minnesota DNR standards. However, that’s not including rivers and streams, which account for nearly 70,000 miles of additional waterways throughout the state.
As many Minnesotans know, water and the shoreline that borders it are extremely valuable – Minnesota possesses about 45,000 miles of shoreline, which is more than is present in all of California.
While the list of statistics goes on, it is plain to see why protecting this immense resource for current and future generations is a top priority of state and local agencies.
One of these agencies is the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), which is committed to “… ensuring that every Minnesotan has healthy air, sustainable lands, clean water and a better climate.”
Organizations such as the MPCA work with local resources statewide to research water quality and provide the data necessary for these municipalities to make decisions regarding area water use and regulation.
Watersheds are a key component in this process and although they vary in scope and scale, they are defined by the Minnesota DNR as: "the landscape area that contains all the land and water features that drain surface water to a specific location." There are approximately 80 major watersheds throughout Minnesota.
Otter Tail County exists in a unique hydrological area – the Laurentian Divide meanders through this county and water found on the northern side of this border makes its way into the Hudson Bay watershed, while the water south of this delineation eventually flows into the Gulf of Mexico.
Scott Schroeder is the watershed project manager for the Otter Tail River watershed, which makes up about two-thirds of the county and contains most of the lakes found within it.
Schroeder’s office recently completed an in-depth watershed study which resulted in an extensive report on the health and status of the system titled: The Watershed Restoration and Protection Strategy Report.
“After reviewing 10 years of data collected from ongoing MPCA water quality initiatives along with information contributed by our local partners, we found that the waters found within Otter Tail County are generally in pretty good condition – about 90% of the lakes that we assessed support aquatic recreation, meaning they meet state water quality standards for nutrients.”
Starting in 2026, the MPCA will begin the same process over again to determine any changes regarding water quality over time; the studies produced by this agency help to guide local partners, i.e., soil and water conservation districts, watershed districts, lake associations and counties, as they plan and prioritize where to focus efforts in protecting area lakes and streams.
“We’ve long known that water doesn't stop at political boundaries,” Schroeder emphasizes. “Lately the effort has been to get all of these entities working together to improve and protect our area waters.”
Schroeder is describing the brilliant initiative "One Watershed, One Plan," a program formed as a result of the state acknowledging that water quality bleeds into everyone’s scope of influence and responsibility, regardless of jurisdiction boundaries, county lines or political affiliation.
“Right now, the Otter Tail River watershed is going through that process,” Schroeder says. “Currently, all of the local partners are getting together on a monthly basis to plan and develop a comprehensive watershed management plan.”
The vision of this program is to meld existing organizations with similar goals regarding water management and help concentrate efforts, so that funding, manpower and available data is efficiently utilized to its full potential.
A few recent events in the local community have shown just how important the concerted effort between lawmakers, businesses and area agricultural operations is to tackling water quality issues in Minnesota.
On June 2, Arne Gudmestad, a seasonal resident of Otter Tail Lake along with many others witnessed strong westward winds blowing an enormous black cloud of dust and dirt from an area farming operation along the northern shore of the lake. The cloud was so massive that numerous motorists transiting the area reportedly alerted emergency services about a possible fire. There was another similar occurrence that took place on May 18.
Gudmestad explains that this has been a chronic issue in the area: “In 2015, it happened in the month of April, and that was just a terrible amount of dirt blown into the lake and onto local homes.”
The farm has experienced numerous shifts in ownership throughout the years, with different operators currently leasing the property depending on the season and the crop.
Gudmestad says there are noticeable differences to the techniques utilized by the different farmers to mitigate the damaging wind erosion, ranging from the observed use of cover crops to different methods of plowing.
“Out of all of the people that have lots on this part of the lake, we all have dirt damage,” Gudmestad says. “But so much more dirt went into the lake, and that’s just sickening.”
“Being a good steward of you land is being a good steward of your water,” explains John Stine, who is the executive director of the Freshwater Society, a leading public nonprofit founded in 1968, with the mission to preserve freshwater resources and their surrounding watersheds.
“No matter where you live, being aware of how your land is cared for is the first step to caring for your water,” Stine says. “Everybody has a role to play – it’s not just people living next to the lake, but everyone.”
Stine explains that people that do live on shorelines can take simple steps to ensure the health of the adjacent waters, such as utilizing native plants that serve as buffer zones that help mitigate erosion along with planting species that require little to no chemical input from property owners.
“For farming operations, utilizing cover crops can serve to minimize wind and water erosion, along with helping to absorb any surplus nutrients and chemicals that would otherwise make their way into the groundwater,” Stine explains.
Stine goes on to mention that while there is much legislation that exists surrounding agricultural enterprises, there are few actual laws that regulate how the land is farmed.
“The Department of Agriculture and the University of Minnesota both maintain a set of guidelines for best management practices for farming, but under the Clean Water Act, the only specific farming activity directly regulated are Confined Animal Feeding Operations, or CAFOs, which describe a feedlot of 1,000 animals or more,” Stine continues.
Stine goes on to mention ways that area farmers can contribute to watershed health: “The Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program is a voluntary program for farmers that provides accreditation and education regarding the best methods to properly manage land for water and so far nearly 1,000,000 acres have already been enrolled into the program.”
The ensured health of local waters is everyone’s responsibility. More about the MPCA’s most recent findings regarding the Otter Tail River Watershed is available online at pca.state.mn.us/sites/default/files/wq-ws4-82b.pdf.
More about the efforts of the Freshwater Organization can be located at freshwater.org/.