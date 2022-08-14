The different seasons of Minnesota bring with them unique challenges to beloved pets. Summer is a particularly prevalent time for conditions such as heartworm, fleas, ticks and intestinal parasites.
Dr. Amy O’Brien is an assistant professor at the University of Minnesota’s College of Veterinary Science and discusses some common health issues seen in pets throughout the warmer months. “Heartworm is transmitted by mosquitos, whereas intestinal parasites are ingested by dogs and cats eating grass/dirt or by eating the host, such as a flea.”
“Fleas are a bothersome parasite that can cause significant itching in dogs and cats. Once a patient has fleas, they usually develop tapeworms due to flea ingestion,” O’Brien explains.
In rare instances fleas can spread certain types of bacteria that can cause disease in both dogs and cats as well as people. While there are many different products that help to eliminate a flea infestation, the process can be a long one.
“It is important to remember that there are also eggs and larvae on the patient – and in their environment or home – that may not be affected by these products until the flea develops into an adult,” says O’Brien.
Fleas are commonly found on wild rabbits and birds including many other backyard animals. It is recommended that the patient and all other dogs and cats in the household use flea preventative for at least three months to ensure there is no host for them to live on.
“Tapeworms transmitted by fleas can be easily treated with medication from your veterinarian,” O’Brien notes. “Hypersensitivity reactions, anemias and most other bacteria transmitted by fleas can be treated if they are caught in time.”
More information about general pet health and medical treatment can be found here: avma.org.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone