Research shows that approximately 33% of US citizens will be victims of identity theft at some point in their lives. Identity theft is when someone uses your personal or financial information without your permission. It may damage your credit score and cost you time and money to figure out. It can happen to anyone, anytime, anywhere.
There are some precautions you can take to help safeguard your identity from predators. Don’t click on emails from people you aren’t familiar with. Don’t give out personal information to people who call you and ask for it. Monitor your accounts with online banking or with the assistance of your bank employees. Check your credit score yearly. Don’t carry your social security card, birth certificate or passport with you unnecessarily. Make strong passwords mixing letters, numbers and special characters. Keep an emergency list of bank account numbers and passwords in a safe, locked place.
Another way to keep your information out of the hands of identity thieves is to shred documents with your name, account numbers and other personal information on them instead of throwing them in the garbage.
There are many documents around homes and offices that are better shredded than put in a garbage can. Tax returns, bank statements, voided checks, pay stubs, credit card bills and information, photo identifications, and other papers sharing your name, address, phone number and email address. All of these can be taken out of the garbage by thieves and your identity could be at risk.
Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union will be hosting an event to help the community get rid of their paperwork safely. A free community shred day will take place on June 13, from 3-4 p.m. at the Fergus Falls location at 1820 West Lincoln Avenue.
Through a partnership with Paper Strom Document Shredding, they are offering free shredding for up to three boxes. Shredding documents that include your personal information is a great way to keep the wrong person from finding your social security number, financial account numbers, credit card numbers and any other valuable identifying data.
Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union staff will be on hand to assist you at this rain or shine, free event.
