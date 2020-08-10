Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is pleased to announce that Protection Pros Disinfecting Services Inc., a commercial disinfecting service headquartered in Fergus Falls, will launch their new service this month. They are the only professionals in the region to offer complete, continuous, food-safe and environmentally responsible disinfecting services. This solution was recently EPA-approved to kill the COVID-19 virus for up to 90 days. Free estimates are open now with the official launch scheduled for September.
Owners, Randy and Erin Halvorson have operated Lake Shore Services for the past seven years and continue to do so. This landscape contracting business serves the lakes area including Otter Tail and Becker counties. Earlier this year, they learned about a disinfecting solution being used in New Jersey, and they saw an opportunity to start another business that would support existing businesses and the new operating procedures required by the recent pandemic.
After months of due diligence and market research, they decided to launch a new business that will help organizations save time and money while preventing exposure to toxic disinfectants and ensure long-term effectiveness.
In addition to providing a valuable service they are creating new jobs. Currently, they are hiring two full-time employees, and anticipate quick growth as their service area expands.
Co-owner, Erin Halvorson said, “Randy and I are so excited to bring this new service to the Fergus Falls area. As parents, small business owners and involved community members, we felt that we had to do something to make an impact on the pandemic and to find a way to help other small businesses in our area so they could remain open and be profitable. This disinfectant was almost too good to be true … imagine if we could offer something that is a long-term safe solution, that would cut down on staff absenteeism, waylay fears for business patrons, and be a guaranteed answer to treating and preventing not only COVID-19 on surfaces, but also other viruses and bacteria like colds and influenza,” she continued, “we knew that we had to share this discovery with the entire Fergus Falls area and beyond. We developed the “Protection Pros Process” to create the “New Standard of Clean,” to minimize the impact that the pandemic has on our community, and to prevent any further outbreaks by keeping all surfaces continually disinfected for businesses in our area and beyond. Keeping families and friends in our community safe is a reality now and we can’t wait to share it.”
This one-of-a-kind process utilizes an electrostatic disinfection spray that treats porous and nonporous surfaces, covers 54,000 square feet an hour, and dries within 10 minutes. There is no need to shut business down for the day or to cover merchandise, as it is food safe and environmentally friendly. Protection Pros will serve both large and small businesses, schools, colleges, hotels, cities and governments within a 40-mile radius of Fergus Falls. This unique service provider can help protect staff, customers, family and students. This protects against not only COVID-19 but traditional cold and flu viruses among many others. For a free estimate, call 218-671-1399 or email protectionprosds@gmail.com. Follow them on Facebook @ppdsmn or Instagram @protectionprosds to stay up-to-date.
