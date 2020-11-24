A meal

Former Salvation Army commanding officer Linda McCormick prepares food for the group’s Thanksgiving dinner. Despite the pandemic, the Salvation Army is still offering carry out or delivery options.

The Salvation Army has been hosting a Thanksgiving dinner for as long as most people can remember. Despite the recent shutdown, preventing the gathering of large groups of people and shutting down dining in throughout the state, the Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving dinner will still be happening, just in a different format. 

Anthony Nordan, lieutenant, shared that they will be offering takeout or delivery options for their traditional sit-down dinner this year. “Sign up will be available through Wednesday. You can sign up three different ways.” 

You can sign up using the following methods: Facebook by sending a message, by phone at 218-739-9693 (speak to Carol), or you can show up Thanksgiving Day, though it is preferable to call ahead so they can ensure they prepare enough food for all. 

When you show up to pick up your meal, please wait in your car for as long as possible,” Nordan said, “Someone will be waiting to take your name and the number of meals and will bring it out to your car.”

