The Fergus Falls City Council discussed proposed changes to the open forum and suggestions that city staff recommended at the Committee of the Whole meeting on May 31.
City Administrator Andrew Bremseth said the first change would be the elimination of the sign-up sheet.
“As we mentioned, it will be open for anybody as part of the agenda and part of our regular meetings,” said Bremseth.
Bremseth then detailed the other proposed changes including holding open forum during the meeting rather than before the meeting; participants will no longer have to state their address, but still would have to state their name and declare that they are a resident of the city. Speakers would also be limited to a maximum of three minutes unless additional time would be granted by the Mayor or the chair of a meeting.
The only portion of the proposed changes that didn't make the cut were the use of city technology. For example, Bemeseth stated they don’t want speakers to hand them a flash drive or memory stick to plug into a system. The reasoning behind that was that the city would have no idea what was on it like a corrupted file or inappropriate in nature. Speakers would still be able to distribute paper copies and distribute them to the council under the proposed changes.
The new open forum session would appear in the meeting under the petitions and communications section near the beginning of a meeting.
City Council Ward One member Jim Fish asked Bremseth if there would be a maximum number of participants allowed in the new format.
“We don’t have a maximum number of people but we say in here that speakers will not be permitted to speak on the same subject more than two times within a twelve month period … but if the council says we’re spending too much time on it we can address that, some cities will allot 30 minutes and with a three minute limit, you could get about ten speakers. I don’t anticipate we’re going to run into that issue, but if we do we’ll address it at that point in time,” answered Bremseth.
The issue will be presented again for a vote at the next regular session of the council on Jun. 5.
Other issues discussed at the meeting included an airport maintenance and operations grant, transfer of airport entitlement funds to authorize an executed agreement between the city and Red Wing’s regional airport.
The voter approved aquatic center project was also brought up in relation to a proposal for design development, final design and construction administration to begin with JLG Architects. The proposal is up for approval at the Jun. 5 meeting for a total proposed amount of $936,600.
An update was given from Samantha VanWechel-Meyer from West Central Initiative, as well as a presentation from Summit Carbon Solutions for a proposed Co2 pipeline that is being proposed to originate right outside Fergus Falls.
