Access to local emergency services and community resources is important to low-income and elderly residents. The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (Commission) wants Minnesota residents to “stay connected” and is reaching out to those who need phone service but cannot afford it. During “Lifeline Awareness Week,” September 14-18, the commission will promote the Lifeline program, which offers discounts to help residents access telephone service.
“Lifeline has always been an important program for ensuring Minnesotans stay connected through affordable telephone service, however the program has become even more vital during the current COVID-19 pandemic” said Katie Sieben, the chair of the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission. “If you or someone you know are having trouble affording telephone service, reach out to your Lifeline provider or the commission’s consumer affairs office for help.”
Under the federal Lifeline program, telephone customers who qualify for certain assistance programs are able to receive a basic telephone service discount. The discount is a bill credit of up to $9.25 per month. There is an additional discount of $25 available to Minnesota residents who reside on federally recognized tribal lands.
This discount is available with landline service providers, broadband providers, and many wireless providers who offer free cellphones. Minnesota’s Telephone Assistance Plan (TAP) also offers citizens who qualify for Lifeline a $7.00 discount on landline phone service, which can be combined with the federal Lifeline credit for a greater discount.
To apply for benefits, contact your local landline or wireless Lifeline provider or the commission. The agency can be reached at 651-296-0406, 800-657-3782, consumer.puc@state.mn.us , or visit the website at www.mn.gov/puc.
