The Fergus Falls Public Works Department is coming to the rescue of local restaurants and bars.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that bars and restaurants could reopen June 1 by meeting certain requirements for public safety necessitated by the COVID-19 threat.
One of the limitations put on eating and drinking establishments is that only outdoor seating can be used to service customers. The department is offering to deliver metal picnic tables for use as outdoor seating. The department headed by director Len Taylor is also providing temporary barriers to aid Fergus Falls eating and drinking establishments with safe delineation of outdoor space.
Outdoor space must allow for a 6-foot distance between tables. Tables must also be sanitized between each use.
“It will make it easier for businesses to reopen,” said Klara Beck, Fergus Falls Community Development manager.
It is believed that public works has “upwards of 100” tables available.
The city is asking businesses interested in reserving tables and barricades to submit a form by noon on Wednesday, May 27. The form can be found at: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfkN5cLFvFxY7Xxdbc4f6tndauqt3bHQvwmtPODhIXeumoX0w/viewform.
General questions can be directed to 218-332-5200.
