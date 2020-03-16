Due to the spread of COVID-19, the Isaiah “Pudge” Anderson Memorial bean bag tournament at the Eagles #2339 Ship Saturday, March 28 is postponed.
“This was a very difficult decision but we have to keep everyone’s health and well being in mind,” event coordinator Jason Price said. “We will be looking to reschedule when things settle down. Thanks to everyone for the continued support, we can’t do what we do without all of you. But for right now, softball is on deck and we can’t wait to see everyone come play some ball. The tournament is scheduled for June 6.”
