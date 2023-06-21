Several cities around the state are contemplating a moratorium on the sale of recreational THC until Jan. 1, 2025, including Fergus Falls.
The Fergus Falls City Council discussed the issue during a regular meeting on Jun. 20.
City Administrator Andrew Bremseth filled council members in about what the proposed moratorium would entail.
Bremseth detailed how Chief of Public Safety Kile Bergren had put together a memo
“Just to clarify what the action would be, if you want to move forward it would be directing the city attorney to draft an interim ordinance for this moratorium and setting a public hearing Jul. 17 at 5:30 p.m. The law that was approved by the legislature and signed by the governor would go into effect Aug. 1 allows municipalities to put a moratorium in place until Jan. 1, 2025. The reason that date is selected is that’s when they anticipate the Office of Cannabis Management will be up and running, which is the office that will be overseeing the licensing and regulation of the THC and marijuana products,” stated Bremseth.
Bremseth said Bregren’s recommendation was to put the moratorium in place giving state time to establish their control board and set in place policies prior to moving into issuance of licenses and allow the city more time to evaluate its obligations.
Bremseth also stated that the moratorium, if passed, would have no effect on the businesses that are currently licensed to sell THC edibles.
The motion was passed to allow the city attorney to draft the interim ordinance, but it is important to point out that no vote would take place until after the public hearing in July.
The council also approved an item in the consent agenda that will substantially change the look of one of the city’s parks.
Ferber Park will become more bicycle friendly thanks to a grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and a match from Pedal Fergus Falls.
A resolution, passed unanimously at the meeting, authorizes the mayor and city administrator to sign a contract with TrailSource to expand the trail system and construct a “skills” area within Ferber Park. According to their Facebook page, “Trailsource is a Minnesota based trail consulting and construction company with 14 years in the trail building industry.”
Pedal Fergus Falls on behalf of the city, applied for, and received the grant to expand the Mountain Bike Trails in Ferber Park.
The expansion would entail an additional 2.92 miles of trail within the park with 2.50 acres for a skills training area.
The current projection is that the work will be completed by the end of August with a total cost of $104,000.
In other council business, an update was given by Finance Director Bill Sonmor on the Downtown Riverfront Project Phase II bonds: “We’re looking at issuing bonds for 2.17 million. That is financing certainly project costs but also some donations that will be coming in over four years. The bulk of the donations will be coming in by early 2024. So we’re not going to finance donations that are here already or coming in shortly. We don’t want to pay interest on something that is going to be coming in the door right around the corner. For about four years worth of donations we’ll have $614,000 worth of donations and then the rest of that is project costs.
According to a memo from BakerTilly, the bonds have been structured around $164,000 of fundraising revenue in payment years 2025 through 2027, and $122,200 in 2028, for a total of $614,200 of future fundraising revenue to result in an approximately level annual levy requirement over a term of 15 years. Contributions in the amounts of $1,888,500 in city funds and $1,385,800 in donations have been applied to reduce the par amount of the bonds.
The par amount of bonds is $2,170,000, with a planned issuer equity contribution of $1,888,500.00 with the total fundraising equity coming to $1,385,800, and total sources of $5,444,300.
Also at the meeting, Information Systems Manager Tony Neville was recognized for his 43 years of dedicated service. Neville started working for the city in 1980.
In thanking Neville for his contributions, Sonmor said there were so many programs, systems, platforms and networks that he put into place during his tenure with the city that it was almost incomprehensible.
Sonmor also recognized Neville for his many years of service with the Fergus Falls Fire Department. He plans to retire on Jun. 30.