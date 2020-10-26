Father William “Bill” Gamber, a priest in Fergus Falls, shared with the community his passion for history and ministry. Though he passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, at the age of 91, he will be remembered by the many who knew him as a friendly, genuine and caring member of the Fergus Falls community.
Gamber was born in Fergus Falls and attended Jefferson Grade School and Washington Junior and Senior High, where he made many lifelong friends at school. Although he left Fergus Falls to attend seminary and then joined the Navy, when he returned to Fergus Falls in 1996 he reunited with those friends. “He was very much in touch with his classmates from elementary school on, he would get together with classmates and he has some lovely relationships from that,” said Deb Forstner, Chaplain at Lake Region Healthcare and friend of Gamber.
Gamber was ordained a priest in 1964 at the St. Paul Cathedral and he celebrated his first Mass at Our Lady of Victory in Fergus Falls. He also had the privilege of baptising his father into the Catholic Church and giving him his First Communion. His first assignments were in St. Paul, Minneapolis and Hugo. Like Forstner, he also served as a Chaplain at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Minneapolis for more than 17 years.
“He very much loved his work with the veterans, but he came back to care for his aging mother,” says Forstner. Gamber retired from the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis in 1996 with permission from Archbishop Harry Flynn to return to Fergus Falls and care for his mother. Forstner said, “They lived together at The River Inn and he cared for her through her death in 2002.”
Although retired, Gamber was dedicated to ministry and remained active at Our Lady of Victory as well as in the community at large. “Even though he is a Catholic priest, he would be present at many churches throughout Fergus Falls. He would attend funerals of friends or acquaintances, not just the Catholic, he loved taking part in church dinners no matter which church,” Forstner said. “He did so much for the hospital, well into his late 80s, coming to anoint the sick and making sure that people were cared for. He helped me, he was a good role model for me as a Chaplain, because of his caring presence and the way he would quickly respond to any request.”
Another passion of Gamber’s was history and he was involved in restoring old homes and antiques. He received a Bachelor of Arts in history from St. Thomas College and worked at the Minnesota State Historical Society in the manuscript department before being appointed curator of the Minnesota State Historical Museum in 1958. He knew the history of many of the homes in Fergus Falls and, along with sculptor Ian Dudley, helped raise funds and coordinate the placement of a statue of Joseph Whitford, founder of Fergus Falls, now found on the corner of Summit Avenue and Whitford Street.
He also had a deep interest in saints and, speaking to Forstner for a story she was writing about him for the parish newsletter, Gamber said, “Along with Mary the Mother of Jesus, my priesthood is strengthened daily by immersing my prayer life in the lives of three favorite saints. They are: St. Therese of the Child Jesus (the Little Flower); Edith Stein (St. Teresa Benedicta of the Cross); and Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati, a favorite of St. John Paul II.”
A regular at the Eagle’s Club and the American Legion, Gamber a sociable and friendly Fergus Falls presence. “He really made his presence known through his friendliness and interest in other people. There will be a definite hole left by his absence in our town,” says Forstner. “I just think he was a very pure and good spirit.”
