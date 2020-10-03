A pursuit of an individual with outstanding warrants by the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office ended in tragedy as a collision left two people dead and another with serious, but nonlife-threatening injuries Friday in Fergus Falls.
According to the release, at 6:42 p.m. Friday, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office attempted to arrest an individual on outstanding warrants. The warrants included felony drug crimes, felony theft, felony fleeing, domestic assault and obstructing legal process. Deputies posing as an acquaintance to the suspect had contacted him through social media to meet at a local convenience store.
Upon contact, the suspect fled in a vehicle with the deputies pursuing on the north edge of the city of Fergus Falls. One deputy’s vehicle became disabled during the pursuit, while the second deputy continued to pursue the subject back toward downtown. While eastbound on Cavour Avenue, the suspect ran a stop sign and collided with a northbound passenger car at the intersection of Cavour and Union avenues. The impact of the crash sent the suspect’s vehicle into a light pole and the passenger vehicle into an adjacent parking lot.
Fergus Falls police and fire personnel responded to the crash scene and attempted life-saving measures. The two occupants of the passenger vehicle were killed in the collision. The driver of the suspect vehicle was the sole occupant and suffered serious, but nonlife-threatening injuries. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital.
The names of those involved in the collision are being withheld at this time pending notification of family.
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash, while the Fergus Falls Police Department is conducting the criminal investigation into the incident. Neither agency was involved in the pursuit. The investigation is still ongoing.
Stay tuned for additional updates ...
