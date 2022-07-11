Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted Minnesota State Patrol on July 9, just before 3:30 p.m., with a pursuit ending in a foot chase in a field.
According to the state patrol, the incident unfolded on Highway 110 and Highway 59, right outside of Fergus Falls near the Big Chief truck stop. The incident involved an individual, identified as Justin Joseph Cardinal, 41, with a last known address in Forest Lake.
Cardinal was driving a pickup truck that fled from troopers after an attempted traffic stop.
The state patrol stated that in the interests of public safety, troopers discontinued the traffic pursuit after Cardinal’s vehicle drove into a field.
Cardinal was later apprehended on foot and taken into custody without incident. There are multiple agencies involved in the investigation. The state patrol is handling the pursuit portion of the incident. Minnesota BCA, Grant County and Otter Tail County are handling other portions of the investigation.
It is not known when Cardinal will make his first court appearance. Preliminary charges include receiving stolen property, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon — all felonies.
Cardinal is currently being held in the Otter Tail County Detention Center.
