A Wife Like Me, founded by Amanda Davison, published its first book, “Dear Wife: 10 Minute Invitations to Practice Connection with Your Husband,” in May 2019. The A Wife Like Me team, dedicated to responding to the needs communicated by wives, launched their first book as an answer to the primary needs shared with them: experiencing deeper connection with their husbands.
“It is increasingly difficult to have face-to-
face time as a couple, and we wanted to help couples remove the obstacles and create connections that last,” Davison explained. “Women long to have a strong connection with their husbands, yet we often bypass the most important relational connection with our Heavenly Father. Knowing today’s busy women want practical help for today, ‘Dear Wife’ is broken into 26 short invitations to reflect on how Jesus himself created connection, followed by self-reflection, prayer, and an immediate invitation to connect with your husband.”
Doubling their sales goal for “Dear Wife,” A Wife Like Me embraced their mission to help women pursue the ideals God intended for them in life and marriage and continued to push forward with their plan to continue publishing new materials with the intention of serving millions of wives globally.
In November 2020, their latest book, “Genesis: A Bible Study Journal,” was released as the first in a series of studies geared toward women. “With the goal to get women in God’s Word consistently, this study journal helps women better understand what they’re reading and think more deeply about the text. “Genesis: A Bible Study Journal” can be used individually or women can join the A Wife Like Me Collective, where we are studying scripture together as a group,” shared Davison, stating that the book is intended to be used alongside a Bible. “We want women to be awakened to the beauty of the gospel and experience it personally, and see wives, marriages, families, and communities changed because of this transformation.”
Both publications released by A Wife Life Me are available locally at The Market and online through Amazon. For best search results on the bible study journal, search for “Genesis A Wife Like Me.”
For more information or to support A Wife Like Me on Giving Hearts Day (Feb. 11), visit awifelikeme.com, givingheartsday.org, or email Amanda Davison at info@awifelikeme.com.
