With an upcoming event at the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center (PWLC) visitors won’t need a green thumb to join to help make a difference, just a willingness to pitch in. In recognition of the 28th annual National Public Lands Day, Prairie Wetlands Learning Center is asking for volunteers of all ages to gather outdoors on Saturday in various hands-on projects to improve prairie habitat, especially removing invasive plant species.
Some of the projects PWLC is asking for help with include the planting of greenhouse native plants, removing invasive species such as thistle, spotted knapweed, sweet clover, cottonwood, willow and box elder. Many native wildflowers are grown each year in the PWLC greenhouse.
Environmental educator Teresa Jaskiewicz says work areas will be spaced to ensure adequate social distancing.
“(National) Public Lands Day is a perfect opportunity to give back to the community or to pay it forward,” Jaskiewicz encouraged. “Everyone is welcome: your family, friends, college students, faith families, civic groups, or co-workers to spend the morning outdoors together.”
Jaskiewicz also said it was being recommended that participants bring work gloves. All other materials and training will be provided, including loppers, shovels and bags.
National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort for public lands, and brings out thousands of volunteers who work hundreds of thousands of hours at sites across the nation — the District of Columbia and many U.S. territories — to improve and restore the land and facilities Americans use for recreation, education, exercise and enjoyment. It is also a fee-free day for all federal public lands and many state parks.
The PWLC comprises 330 acres of wetlands and prairies, and includes a visitor center with classrooms, exhibit hall, and dining area, plus 4 miles of trails and 28 wetlands. It is located on State Highway 210 East, south of Fergus Falls, 1 mile from exit 57 off Interstate 94. For more information, call 218-998-4480.
PWLC is hosting the event on Saturday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Registration is required as the event is limited to 45 people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.