Todd C. Quaintance is moving into the job of being Battle Lake’s chief of police after joining the force April 14.
Quaintance, 44, will be filling the role held by Kent Kortlever beginning May 1. Kortlever is retiring from the position.
A 22-year veteran of law enforcement work, Quaintance comes to Battle Lake from Milaca where he served as chief for 10 years. Before returning to his hometown of Milaca, he served in a variety of law enforcement roles in central Minnesota.
“My wife (Laura) is from Fergus Falls and I have been coming up here since I got married,” Quaintance said. “She has got a lot of ties here. It just seemed like a natural transition for me to find a job here.”
Quaintance will guide a police force that includes three full-timers and two part-timers. The community also receives some assistance from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
Quaintance is moving into his new job in the midst of a statewide stay-a-home order from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. The order has already triggered some changes in the way Battle Lake police work is done.
“I feel our response to calls will change slightly during these times,” Quaintance said. “I feel confident with our officer’s abilities to respond to these calls. The officers in Battle Lake have already made those changes. They are mindful of the pandemic but they also know they have to handle a portion of those calls in person. That is the nature of law enforcement.”
Quaintance considered going into the education field after high school but finally decided on law enforcement work. His postsecondary work took him from M State - Fergus Falls to St. Cloud State and finally to Alexandria Technical College.
“I am excited for the new challenges and the new opportunities,” Quaintance said.
Quaintance is coming aboard at the same time as patrol officer David Wilson, 30.
His job with the Battle Lake Police Department is Wilson’s first in law enforcement.
Wilson grew up in Eagan and earned his degree in law enforcement from Minnesota State University-Mankato in 2013.
He has experience in a variety of jobs requiring emergency skills. He held security jobs at the University of Minnesota’s Mental Hospital and at Maple Grove Hospital. He has also worked as an emergency medical technician, a firefighter and a water rescue specialist in Fridley.
“In any emergency situation I have always thought calmness is important,” Wilson said. “You try to keep everyone level-headed.”
Making the transition from the metropolitan area to the rural area is a big one but Wilson is as eager as Quaintance to take on the new challenges.
“It’s okay to learn about the small-town community,” Wilson said.
Wilson and his wife, Amanda, have been married for five years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.