Queen Elizabeth II Opens Refurbished East Wing of Somerset House

LONDON - FEBRUARY 29: Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she opens the refurbished East Wing of Somerset House, on February 29, 2011 in London, England. 

 Eddie Mulholland | WPA Pool | Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II, whose seven decades on the throne of the United Kingdom was a longer reign than any other British monarch, has died at the age of 96.



