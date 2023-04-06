United States Marine Corps Reserve Sgt. Brandon Leeman, who was born and raised in Fergus Falls and a Nelson Auto Center Collision Manager, recently came back from a deployment he won’t soon forget. Leeman was stationed on a tour of duty at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba for nine months.
Leeman said it was quite an experience.
“It was a very interesting time, the Marines are in charge of the fence line security. You just make sure the fence line perimeter is safe. Make sure nobody was coming in or going out," observed Leeman.
Leeman did not, however, work in Camp America, which he says is a whole separate part of Guantanamo Bay which is only accessible by the US Army. Special passes are required even for military personnel to get in there.
He relates how he found out he would be stationed in Cuba.
“The Marine security forces have been doing it since 1905. They've been getting deployments to Bahrain and other areas that need attention. So they reached out to the reserves and all the military police battalions that were getting disbanded needed jobs. So then they started on a rotation with all the law enforcement battalions. All the military police started cycling through down there, all the units started doing nine month rotations,” said Leeman.
Leeman was with the Fourth Law Enforcement Battalion out of Wahpeton.
“Our main job was to watch Cuban asylum seekers trying to get onto US controlled territory, such as the naval base there, seeking refuge to get away from their current economic state (in mainland Cuba). Our job was to look out for them and also observe the Cuban military and make sure that they weren't doing anything abnormal,” said Leeman.
He explained how there were not just people they had to keep watch over, but drones as well.
“There were a couple nights where we did have potential asylum seekers coming in and also drones. There are rules down there where you can’t fly drones over any military installation and sometimes the Cubans would fly these drones and that was something where we had to contact the higher ups and through our channels with. They have these special drone defenders, which is something like an electronic gun that shoots radio waves to block the signal coming in and out and then they can disable it that way,” described Leeman.
Leeman said it was predominantly Cuban asylum seekers, but some Haitians and others who would also try to get in.
“The Haitians started doing the same thing after all the earthquakes. They would oftentimes make makeshift boats and land in Guantanamo Bay or somewhere in Cuba just to flee their economic state as well. There was one instance where one did land before I got there. The US would send in special teams that would deal with large quantities of people like that and they actually scanned them through facial recognition and took their fingerprints to see if they’re known criminals in Haiti, just do a whole process to make sure that they weren’t dangerous. Under certain criteria they could be given asylum in the United States or other countries that would be willing to take them. A lot of times they were criminals that would try to come through and they would just get sent back to Haiti,” said Leeman.
Leeman has done small training iterations in other places as well, including Norway and Morocco.
“We were out in the middle of the desert on a small military installation and we had our camp there in the sand. We trained with the Dutch, a small group of Spaniards and the Moroccan military as well. We did familiarization training. We try to do this once every other year where we get together with these other nations and go through training exercises with them. We did live fire ranges, we fired each other’s weapon systems. It gave us a chance to see how each other’s military worked. It gave us time to interact with them so if something with NATO ever kicked off and we were fighting with another force, we'd actually have interacted with them. We know their customs, courtesy and cultures, so it’s not a total shock,” said Leeman.
According to the base's website, “Living and working at NSGB is not for everyone. There is no access to the rest of Cuba, transiting on and off base via air only may be difficult at certain times and getting a seat on a particular flight is not always guaranteed. The weather is hot or warm all year long, with little change in seasons. While there is an on-base hospital, those with medical conditions requiring frequent visits or treatment may not find their particular services available. Mail and package delivery also takes longer than at Continental United States locations. Security considerations can impact photography and other hobbies. And, owing to the location and challenges of delivery, grocery, dining and shopping activities are fewer than those found in larger and less isolated places. Life at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay offers adventure, challenge and opportunity unequaled in any other locale.”