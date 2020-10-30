A Center for the Arts (AC4TA) is helping the community kick off Halloween night in a safe and spooky way with a Facebook live event featuring Mike Mickelson reading works by Edgar Allen Poe.
The show starts at 7 p.m. and will only be about half an hour long, giving listeners a perfect way to set the mood for the rest of Halloween night and whatever tricks or treats they decide to get up to. Mickelson will be reading the story “The Tell-Tale Heart” and the poem “The Raven,” two of Poe’s classics and Mickelson’s favorites.
“It’s such a twisted tale, so macabre. I’ve been a fan of Poe since I was like 14 years old, ‘The Tell Tale Heart’ has been one of my favorite stories for years,” Mickelson said. “It’s hard to tell if (the narrator is) truly being haunted or if he’s just that insane.”
Michael Burgraff, executive director for AC4TA, and Mickelson approached each other about putting an event like this together, Mickelson says. “I knew the theater had done holiday readings before and I’m an avid storyteller. He and I even had the same thoughts on which stories to read.”
Burgraff said, “He is a great guy with a wonderful voice. He has been on the stage here and hired as a voice actor during his career.”
Involved in theater since the mid-’70s either on stage or behind the scenes, Mickelson says this was the perfect opportunity to mix his passion for storytelling with his interest in drama. He started voice acting in the late ‘90s doing commercials and has the voice and skill to turn any story into an immersive and enthralling experience.
The show is free and can be found on the AC4TA Facebook page with the event titled “Edgar Allen Poe Tales.”
