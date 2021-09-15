The Central Lakes Cycle David Grotberg Memorial 24/7 Duathlon and 5K-ish will be held this year on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 4 p.m.
Created by Clark Grotberg, the duathlon began as a way to honor David Grotberg, Clark’s son, who died in a biking accident in 2016. David was a sophomore at Baylor University at the time and played in the Golden Wave Marching Band. All funds from the duathlon are donated to the David Grotberg Memorial Scholarship Fund which supports marching band students at Baylor.
Clark, who manages Central Lakes Cycle in Fergus Falls, talked about starting the duathlon in a recent interview. A group of people in Fergus Falls approached him about starting a race similar to a triathlon, “but, they didn’t want the swimming,” he laughed.
Clark got volunteers together, ran and organized the duathlon for the first few years. “I was the committee,” he said.
Over the years, community members have stepped in to help and have kept the duathlon going. This year, Clark is looking forward to taking a step back and enjoying the race, “I’m participating this year for the first time,” he said.
Interested participants of all fitness levels are encouraged to race, “anyone can sign up, we have the full spectrum of participants,” Clark explained. Participants can walk, run and bike at their own pace.
At the end of the race, there will be a pork barbeque. All community members are invited to attend the barbeque, regardless of whether they participate in the duathlon or not. A free-will donation is encouraged.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.