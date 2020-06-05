An Underwood businessman who used racial slurs in a Facebook post has faced online backlash, lost a city contract and admits he “made a poor decision,” but members of the Fergus Falls Human Rights Commission say the incident shows a lot more work needs to be done locally on race relations.
Quik-Stop & Cafe owner and former Underwood fire chief Bruce Huseth made three posts on his personal Facebook page May 30 that included calling for the National Guard to be “issued real cartridges and pile them up,” as well as using racial slurs to describe protestors in the Twin Cities and Minnesota’s Democratic representatives. Community members screenshot his posts and spread them throughout social media, leading to a call to law enforcement and a cancellation of Huseth’s snow-removal contract with the Underwood School District.
Although nothing he did was illegal, on Tuesday two sheriff’s deputies spoke to Huseth on the phone to ask about his comments and the posts were taken down with Huseth saying he “made a poor decision.” Afterward, he issued an apology on Facebook saying, “I am sorry for my unacceptable actions and behavior last Saturday.” He added that he was intoxicated and watching news coverage of the “riots and looting going on in the Twin Cities and was frustrated about how government officials were not able to control the situation,” and that he is not a racist. “I was upset with the looters and rioters and they were both black and white, and I should never (have) used those words or even made posts.”
He asked for people to not take it out on his employees.
When The Daily Journal contacted Huseth Friday morning by phone, Huseth did not want to comment further.
“I don’t really want to comment on it, it’s kind of on the other side of the court, really what I do doesn’t really matter now. I can’t comment on it right now,” he said.
Underwood School District was made aware of the comments on Wednesday morning, calling them “inappropriate, racist.”
Superintendent Dave Kuehne said the posts go against the core mission and values of the school district and they do not support, condone or agree with the content.
“After the district was made aware of these posts, the district no longer has any contractual or business relationships with this individual or his businesses. The only contractual relationship was a small contract to provide snow removal services for the district. That contractual relationship has been severed. The district had other informal business relationships with him, such as purchase of fuel for district vehicles and purchase of food for district events, and those informal business relationships have been severed,” Kuehne said. “After the district was made aware of the racist social media posts, the district immediately moved to end any contractual or business relationships with this individual and his businesses. In response, he voluntarily withdrew from his snow removal contract.”
Abby Kocher, chair of the Fergus Falls Human Rights Commission (FFHRC), said, “I’m happy to see he’s no longer going to be associated with Underwood School District because children are our future, and the children in our small communities here don’t always get the messages about race. I’m happy to see they did publicly say they weren’t going to be working with him any longer.”
The purpose of the FFHRC is to field concerns and complaints from the community regarding issues of diversity and equality. Members are chosen through an open application process every September, and then members are selected by the City Council.
“Unfortunately, we don’t hear a lot from the community. I think part of that is because a lot of members, community members, don’t necessarily even know that we exist,” Kocher says.
The commission has recently set up a page on the city of Fergus Falls website (ci.fergus-falls.mn.us) that allows for people to submit issues, thoughts, comments and complaints with the hope that it will make it more convenient for people to get involved. Previously, people had to attend the FFHRC meetings, held the second Tuesday of every month at 12:30 p.m. in City Hall, to have their voices heard.
While Kocher believes that Huseth’s actions deserve social consequences, she said the practice of online naming and shaming address underlying issues that Huseth’s words are pointing to.
“The public callout culture essentially is a way for people to performatively speak out against racism while there is still the vast majority of the underlying work to be done,” she says. “I think our community is really beautiful in a lot of ways, I also think we have a long way to go in a lot of ways.”
Kandace Creel Falcón agrees that there are more valuable ways people could be using their time other than insulting Huseth, and encouraging people to recognize that racism is not solely an urban issue. She is an Erhard-based writer and artist, and an alumnus of Blandin Foundation’s Leadership in Ethnically Diverse Communities.
In a post they published on Medium titled “Love thy neighbor: Why urban rebellions matter to rural Minnesota,” Falcón wrote, “It’s extremely easy to take Bruce to task for his racist comments, but I want to encourage us all to think about how do we shift from the individual to the systemic?”
Falcón points out that the Midwest Minnesota Community Development Group helped to facilitate a fixed-interest loan for Huseth to expand his convenience store and had lauded Huseth’s success on its site in a post titled “A Taste of Success” that has since been taken down.
“We would do well to ask the economic development agencies in our communities how they are serving rural people of color,” they say. “Are staff and boards reflecting diverse perspectives, are folks advocating for reimagining how we do the work we do that puts equity at the center of every conversation?”
Asking questions like these and acting on them in daily life is more valuable than simply calling individuals out on social media. “Yelling at Bruce in the comments is the easiest path to take,” Falcón says. “This moment in our rural communities demands more from you. If you are committed to doing better by BIPOC, we need more.”
Victoria McWane-Creek, director of campus housing and residential life at M State Fergus Falls and member of FFHRC, lived in Underwood for a little over 10 years and sent her two children to Underwood School District. McWane-Creek, who is African-American, says Huseth’s comments point to a deeper problem in the community regarding racism and an expectation of assimilation, something she deals with everyday trying to help students of color at M State along with her own experiences in the community.
“Beyond Bruce, it is challenging to be black, or indigineous, or gay, or anything not white, straight, Christian, in and around Otter Tail County. It’s been challenging,” she said. “I have been speaking and thumping this drum for my entire lived experience in Otter Tail County since we moved there in 2006.” she said.
Big systemic and cultural changes like that aren’t easy, McWane-Creek acknowledges.
“How do we have that conversation about access and who has had it, who has been blocked from getting it, and then how do we start over? Because I really do think that’s the only thing that is going to get all of us where we want to be, which is a community that thrives.”
McWane-Creek has seen people trying to do the work of effecting change, saying, “I think some folks are very much aware of them and are attempting to do the tough work both individually and in their spheres of influence to improve the climate, the anti-blackness specifically.” However, while people speaking out against Huseth is an indication that there’s some awareness of and mobilization against the issues, she worries people aren’t seeing or acting on the social root of the problem.
“Unfortunately there are not enough folks moving in that direction to turn and face the historical, systemic issues and the racism, and particularly anti-blackness, that permeates all over,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.