Sue Tate, administrative manager at Leighton Broadcasting, knew growing up that she’d love to work at a radio station. “I always thought it was fun,” she says, “and when I was in high school, I grew up in Perham but my mom and I came to Fergus, and we walked by the radio station and there was a friend who worked at the radio station, my mom told me, and I said, ‘I would love to work at the radio station.’” After college, she got a job as a copywriter at what was then KBRF and this month is celebrating her 50th year with the station.
“It’s a fun place and I love going to work everyday, I guess that’s why I’m still here after 50 years,” she says.
When she applied for the copywriter position, she was brought in and asked to write an ad for snowmobiles. “(They) gave me a brochure and I wrote a 30-second ad and they hired me. So I started August 17 in 1970,” Tate said. “It was actually my dream job, I just wanted to work at a radio station I guess.”
Since then, Tate has worked as a receptionist and sales assistant and today works as an administrative manager. She says, “It’s just different everyday, there’s always something fun happening here and it’s fast-paced and there’s really never a dull moment.”
In those five decades, she says the biggest change she’s seen in radio was computers. “Computers changed everything. We used to have like three people doing one job that now it takes one person to do.” For example, it used to take two or three people to create what’s called the “traffic log,” or the schedule of programming material, particularly ads, for the day. Now one person can do it alone by using a computer program.
Tate isn’t sure what the future holds for her, saying, “I kind of planned to be retired by now, but I just like coming to work everyday. … I’ll keep on working as long as I’m healthy, I guess.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.