The Minnesota DNR is sternly advising boat owners and cabin owners to consider removing watercraft early this season where water conditions are low. The DNR is warning that water levels are continuing to drop in many areas due to drought, and boaters are experiencing significant issues with launching and retrieving boats.
DNR crews are repairing and extending many boat launch ramps to provide boating opportunities in these low-water conditions. However, little can be done to fix boat ramps on naturally shallow lakes or in places where power loading has caused holes that are too deep to fix with equipment.
Minnesota DNR district parks and trails supervisor, Shawn Donais said, “All area lakes are being affected, what we see out there, and if you spend time or talk with boat inspectors that are out there for the county, people are still getting good sized boats in and out of some lakes, but they’re having to have more help or they’re walking their boats across sandbars, they're using larger vehicles, and there are some accesses that are so low now that larger boats aren’t able to get in and out of.”
Donais added, “There’s such a variable there, depending on which kind of boat you have, what style trailer, that’s why the best advice for everyone right now is to take a look at it before you launch and keep in mind that if it’s really low right now, it's going to get even lower later on.”
He says it may be a good idea as well to start taking your boat or watercraft in and out of the water every time you launch, from now until the end of the season, depending on the water levels. That way if you go to put it back in later and the water is too low, you could prevent damage as well as a big headache down the road if you need extra equipment to get it out in the event it gets stuck somewhere.
The DNR is encouraging shoreland homeowners who have seasonally docked watercraft to monitor water levels frequently and keep their eye on the available boat removal options for their waterbody. If options are limited, boaters should consider removing their watercraft earlier than usual, before conditions worsen. Assistance may also be available from lake service providers with the capability to remove watercraft using larger commercial equipment.
Boaters also should be aware of new obstructions in the water, such as rocks, stumps and sand bars that may not typically be an issue but are now creating hazards due to low-water levels.
Visit the DNR website for boat launching maps and information about power loading.
