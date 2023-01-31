A landmark abortion bill that was passed by the Minnesota Senate on party lines, 34-33, on Jan. 28, is drawing ire from conservative legislators, among them, Sen. Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls).
The bill, entitled the “Protect Reproductive Options Act," makes it a state law that an individual can make decisions on their own reproductive health.
Rasmusson released the following statement on Jan. 30:
“The Democrats’ extreme abortion law goes far beyond Roe, allowing for abortions at any point during a pregnancy. And alarming, there are zero protections in place for women or babies. Our aim as legislators should be to find commonsense, consensus agreement. The PRO Act, however, fails to achieve this goal and is the wrong step for Minnesota.”
Some of the text of the one page bill, HF1 includes:
“Every individual has a fundamental right to make autonomous decisions about the individual's own reproductive health, including the fundamental right to use or refuse reproductive health care. Every individual who becomes pregnant has a fundamental right to continue the pregnancy and give birth, or obtain an abortion and to make autonomous decisions about how to exercise this fundamental right … The Minnesota Constitution establishes the principles of individual liberty, personal privacy and equality. Such principles ensure the fundamental right to reproductive freedom … A local unit of government may not regulate an individual's ability to freely exercise the fundamental rights set forth in this section in a manner that is more restrictive than that set forth in this section.”
Rasmusson further states that, “After over 12 hours of debate on the topic, Senate Democrats passed extreme abortion legislation that protects 'abortion' and 'reproductive rights' with no safeguards or limitations. The seemingly short, less-than-a-page bill goes far beyond the scope of both Doe v. Gomez and Roe v. Wade."
Rasmusson stated that Senate Republicans offered a number of critical amendments, with all struck down on party-line votes and many of which were not deemed worthy of discussion by the majority party. Key amendments that were offered include:
- Ban on third-trimester abortions
- Prohibition of violent Dilation and Evacuation (D&E) abortions
- Language that would have excluded sterilization from the umbrella of “reproductive rights”
- Requirement of parental notification
- Language that would have prevented the sterilization of minors
- Prohibition of abortions due to down syndrome
Rep. Mary Franson (R-Alexandria), in an interview with a senate news service reporter said the bill is about “abortion on demand” and urged legislators to consider the unborn baby when voting.
“It is infanticide. I ask you to allow those babies to have a great start in Minnesota and that great start starts in the womb,” she said.
As for Gov. Tim Walz, he stated in a posted response on Twitter, “Here in Minnesota, we trust people to make their own decisions about their bodies. I’m ready to sign the PRO Act and codify reproductive rights into law."